 
checkAd

Forget April Fool’s Day – Celebrate “4/01(k) Day” Instead

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 16:02  |  54   |   |   

Most Americans may know why the chicken crossed the road, but according to research from Lincoln Financial Group, nearly 60% of retirement plan participants say they are not on track with their savings1. This April Fool’s Day, let’s put the jokes aside and celebrate “4/01(k) Day” instead, and ensure you don’t fall for one of these common misconceptions.

According to a recent survey of U.S. employees2, people saving for retirement are confused about several key areas, including how much to save, how to prioritize paying off debt vs. savings and rollovers. The celebration of 4/01(k) Day starts with a simple true/false quiz:

“Saving enough to meet the employer match is enough to keep me on track for a comfortable retirement.”

(Most likely) False! An employer match (if offered) is a good place to start, but if you really want to make sure you have enough of a nest egg to retire when and how you want, a good rule of thumb is to save at least 10 to 15 percent of your salary.

“Paying down my student loan debt as quickly as possible is more important than saving for my retirement.”

True…or False. While you should not delay saving for retirement, it’s a good idea to speak with a financial professional to determine how to strategize paying off debt while also planning for your future. You can also use free tools like this debt calculator to help you make a plan for paying off your debt.

“I’ve thought about moving money from an old employer’s 401(k) into my current employer’s 401(k), but it seems like it would be too much of a hassle.”

False! While it is important to consider all options of your 401(k) platform prior to making a decision, the process for a rollover is typically very easy and brings multiple benefits. Instead of tracking investment selections, performance or statements for multiple accounts, for example, you’ll only have to monitor a single account.

But here’s the punch line — while there are still plenty of misconceptions when it comes to saving for retirement, nine in 10 of those surveyed are no fool when it comes to prioritizing their future, and disagree with this statement: “Saving for retirement is not my top priority because I’ll have plenty of time to save for retirement in the future once I am earning a higher income.”

This is great news, as delaying saving for retirement can have a big impact due to the value of compound interest.

“Our research shows that while participants understand the importance of saving for retirement and see it is a top financial priority, there is still a need for ongoing education to help them achieve their financial goals,” said Aaron Moore, senior vice president, retirement plan client engagement, Lincoln Financial Group. “By leveraging high-touch, personalized service, combined with access to dynamic digital tools, we can help participants save for the retirement they envision.”

Seite 1 von 2
Lincoln National Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forget April Fool’s Day – Celebrate “4/01(k) Day” Instead Most Americans may know why the chicken crossed the road, but according to research from Lincoln Financial Group, nearly 60% of retirement plan participants say they are not on track with their savings1. This April Fool’s Day, let’s put the jokes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lincoln National Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
25.03.21
Lincoln Financial Group to Report First Quarter Earnings
10.03.21
Lincoln Financial Group Names John Kennedy President of Lincoln Financial Distributors
10.03.21
As Investors Seek Protection and Growth, Lincoln Level Advantage Tops Registered Index-linked Annuity Sales In 2020
08.03.21
More Women Report Prioritizing Day-to-Day Expenses Over Their Financial Future Because of the Pandemic
02.03.21
Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Financials Conference