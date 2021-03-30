The Cohesive Companies Announce the Acquisition of Ontracks Consulting, Leading North American Implementer of IBM Maximo

The Cohesive Companies, a wholly owned but independently operated digital integrator business unit of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the acquisition of Ontracks Consulting, a leading implementer of IBM Maximo headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Ontracks specializes in strategic asset management and operational performance improvement for asset-intensive organizations in energy, utilities, transportation, mining, manufacturing, and government.

Ontracks is a leading North American implementer of IBM Maximo and provides services to a multitude of industries, including oil and gas, mining, utilities, and other asset-intensive organizations. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cohesive Companies address growing demand for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset lifecycle information (ALIM) environments, leading the way to performance digital twins for public works and industrial/resources infrastructure. The acquisition of IBM Platinum Business Partner Ontracks, joining The Cohesive Solutions and SRO Solutions, adds strength and depth to The Cohesive Companies’ already significant Maximo business.

Asset-intensive organizations need new ways to ramp up their traditional requirements for safety and reliability while improving agility and keeping their costs low. Emerging technologies, leveraging digital twins and the Internet of Things (IoT), are helping to identify and manage asset reliability risks, minimize unplanned downtime, maximize equipment lifespan, and optimize productivity. Ontracks is a leader in providing infrastructure owner-operators enterprise asset management expertise to address these opportunities.

Ontracks offers extensive experience integrating data from varied sources, such as IoT sensors, operational technology (OT) systems, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Client organizations depend on Ontracks to help deploy Maximo quickly, leverage industry best practices, and decrease overall cost of ownership. Ontracks recently launched Maximo Fastrack, a turnkey, cloud-based Maximo solution that comes pre-packaged with the most common Maximo configurations and workflows. Ontracks is an active contributor to the Canadian Maximo User Group (CanMUG) and to GOMAXIMO, a gas, oil and petrochemical industry-sponsored working group.