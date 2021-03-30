BERA Announces Agreement with Omnicom Media Group

BERA is the world’s largest brand equity relationship assessment platform, housing high quality brand-safe data in a SaaS environment. Incorporating its unique Brand Accelerator tool into Omni will enable Omnicom Media Group’s (OMG) teams to identify strengths and weaknesses of a brand's purpose and brand equity by audience, geolocation, and time period. As a result, OMG agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD will be able to help clients identify and activate audiences, as well as measure the impact of media plans, based on the relationships that consumers have with their brands, while also factoring in the Brand to Business impact - i.e., brand impact on sales and profitability.

Additionally, Omni users will also have access to BERA’s Data Portal, a proprietary data stream that will be used to evaluate the impact of brand on in-store and offline sales through evaluation of KPIs that can be used to measure price elasticity.

This agreement marks the first time that media agencies has been granted access to the BERA platform.

“Combining BERA’s visibility into brand relationships with the deep behavioral data from the Omni, we will be able to provide all our clients a holistic direction of media investment and strategies – one that will be able to factor in the role that ‘brand love’ has in driving business results,” says PHD Chief Analytics Officer Shaina Boone, who helped initiate discussions between the two organizations. “At a time when brand reputation and values are playing an increasingly important role in consumers’ purchase decisions, this insight can be the difference between reaching consumers and connecting with them.”

Ryan Barker, founder and chief executive officer of BERA, said, “This partnership validates the power of BERA’s predictive brand tech platform. And we can’t be more excited by the opportunity to help OMG deliver increased value to their clients with our unprecedented platform that combines leading-edge technology with always-on research, automatic analytics, and comprehensive visualization to help marketers and brand leaders diagnose, direct, and inspire their efforts.”

About BERA

BERA (Brand Equity Relationship Assessment) is the world’s first and only truly Predictive Brand Tech platform. BERA’s technology solves the number one issue in marketing and building brands: the inability to quantify and predict the impact of brand on current and long-term business value. BERA’s Brand to Business SaaS solution takes the guessing-game out of brand-building so its customers can focus on the art of building loved brands and outsmarting their competition. Through an always-on syndicated survey of 4,000 of the most important brands in the world, covering over 200 sectors, BERA is the world’s largest on-going brand equity relationship SaaS platform in the market today.

For more information, visit www.bera.ai

About Omnicom Media Group

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full service media agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; performance marketing agency Resolution; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni marketing operating system underpinning all Omnicom agencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005391/en/