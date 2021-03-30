 
Strong Salesforce Adoption in U.S. Creates Tight Market for Implementation, Integration Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 16:07  |  50   |   |   

Fast-growing enterprise demand for Salesforce support services is accelerating consolidation among providers, especially in the U.S., according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. finds enterprises rapidly adopted Salesforce products over the last 12 months, significantly increasing the company’s licensing revenue. The world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions continued to expand its portfolio, especially with industry-specific offerings. This growth increased the need for the Salesforce implementation resources that enterprises lack, and demand for outside expertise outstripped supply.

In this hot market, global system integrators continued to acquire midsize Salesforce ecosystem partners, including several boutique providers in the U.S., the report says. Most recently, in December 2020, Salesforce itself acquired Acumen Solutions, a successful U.S. provider of implementation services. It remains to be seen whether this move means the company wants to expand its footprint in the services market, ISG says.

“The market has rapidly expanded in the year since our last report on Salesforce service providers was published,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Both large, global enterprises and midsize companies need experienced partners to help them derive the most value from Salesforce implementations.”

Salesforce products aimed at specific industries, such as Financial Services Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Health Cloud, are a growing part of Salesforce’s business and its services ecosystem, the report says. Vlocity, a former independent software vendor (ISV) acquired by Salesforce last year, is expected to become the core of the company’s various industry clouds. Third-party apps from ISVs, delivered through the Salesforce AppExchange store, remain an important part of the Salesforce ecosystem, and service providers large and small continued to depend on strong networks of partnerships with these ISVs.

