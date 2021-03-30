Immersive Tech Adds Three “Game Changers” To Its Strategic Advisory Board

New Immersive Tech Advisors Include:



Kevin Williams : a member of an exclusive and elite Walt Disney alumni following his years as an esteemed Walt Disney Imagineer. Imagineers are the creative engine that designs and builds all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions, and cruise attractions worldwide

: a member of an exclusive and elite Walt Disney alumni following his years as an esteemed Walt Disney Imagineer. Imagineers are the creative engine that designs and builds all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions, and cruise attractions worldwide Cathy Hackl: one of LinkedIn’s top technology voices, and was named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Tech in 2020 by BigThink

one of LinkedIn’s top technology voices, and was named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Women in Tech in 2020 by BigThink Lance Priebe: Co-Founder of one of the largest online game platforms for kids, Club Penguin, which was acquired by Disney for $360 million



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) is excited to announce the appointments of Kevin Williams, Cathy Hackl, and Lance Priebe to its Advisory Board.

Kevin Williams is one of the most respected thought leaders in the out-of-home entertainment industry with a keen focus on Location-based VR. Williams is the Co-Founder & Technology Director at Spider Entertainment, which is a global leader in the out-of-home entertainment industry involved in the creation, development and support of entertainment destinations in the retail, resort, theme park, visitor attraction and leisure industries. Williams is also a member of an exclusive and elite Walt Disney alumni following his years as an esteemed Walt Disney Imagineer. Imagineers are the creative engine that designs and builds all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions, and cruise attractions worldwide as well as overseeing the creative aspects of Disney games, merchandise product development, and publishing businesses.

With over 25 years of experience in the international immersive, entertainment, amusement and attractions industry Williams will provide expert guidance to the Immersive Tech team in tailoring its flagship location-based VR attraction UNCONTAINED to be an innovative force to be reckoned with.

Cathy Hackl is one of LinkedIn’s top technology voices, and was dubbed the “CEO's Guide to the Metaverse.” BigThink named Cathy one of the top 10 most influential women in tech in 2020 and she was included in the 2021 prestigious Thinkers50 Radar list of the 30 management thinkers most likely to shape the future of how organizations are managed and led.