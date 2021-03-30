 
ReelTime’s Revenues Increase Over 160% in March Over February, Exceeding Projections by Over 60% From Its Discount Ad Brokers Fueled by the Hospitality and Resort Sector Rebounding as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

SEATTLE, WA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR):  ReelTime’s Discount Ad Brokers (DAB), a 15 year-old discount media company that ReelTime acquired effective 1-1-2021, booked approximately $579,876.84 of revenue from media placements on TV, Radio, and other media led by clients in the hospitality and resort sectors.

This is compared to 2021 revenues of $314,741.71 in January and $364,702.17 in February. Revenues exceeding March sales expectations by over 60% bringing total 1st quarter sales to approximately $1,259,320.84. 

DAB serves travel advertising portals such as Barter Media Brokers, Hospitality Advertising Solutions and individual advertisers including Hard Rock Resorts and Tafer Resort Group. Advertising for the resort sector has rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels as DAB has seen a resurgence in pent up demand for travel especially that for international destinations.     

Discount Ad Brokers focuses on providing clients top tier placements at pricing levels at or below remnant inventory rate structures through a unique inventory acquisition model utilizing a combination of contracted capacity buys, alternate currencies, barter, and aggressive bulk inventory-based contracts with major US media properties.

These do not include any revenues from the parent Company ReelTime Rentals, Inc. whose financials are available at www.ottcmarkets.com and will be consolidated in future reports. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: “Although an increase in revenues as restrictions in travel ease has been expected, we are now seeing that expectation realized through an increase in ad placements. This is particularly encouraging because the revenues are coming from top tier resort operators such as the Tafer Resort Group and the Hard Rock Resorts. I expect many other operators will also follow the lead of these industry icons, translating to a continued increase moving forward as the pent-up demand to travel is met.” 

ReelTime has formally submitted an application as a Seasoned Company Seeking to Transfer Equity and/or Debt Securities from Another U.S. Exchange to be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The application has been logged in the NASDAQ Listing Center, all applicable fees have been paid, and a listing analyst has been assigned to ReelTime to assist throughout the process. In addition, the request for a new symbol (NASDAQ:RT) to be reserved for ReelTime to trade under once the Company has met all quantitative and qualitative criteria, including certain corporate governance requirements has been approved. ReelTime will continue to submit additional information and documentation as it is required based on comments from its assigned Listing Analyst and others at NASDAQ who will be assisting ReelTime, assuring that they satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ Capital Markets securities in Rule 4300 and or any other applicable regulatory requirements. ReelTime will also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ. In addition, ReelTime must comply with NASDAQ's requirements relating to audit committees, the director nomination process, the compensation of officers, board composition, executive sessions, quorum, and code of conduct among others.

