Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Has Developed a Chemical Free Produced Water Treatment Process

Chatsworth, CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) announced that the Company has developed a chemical free produced water treatment three step patented process.

High-throughput cavitation and electrocoagulation apparatus, Patent #: 8673129.  Variable flow-through cavitation device, Patent #: 10507442.

Produced water in oil and gas industry is viewed as a heterogeneous mixture of dissolved solids, salinity, suspended solids, iron sulfide, and grease, which frequently requires the use of dangerous chemicals to precipitate dissolved contaminants. The Company has developed chemical free technologies and processes that treat produced water in oil and gas industry, while focusing on mitigating the environmental impact and reducing operating expenses for the end user.

CHEMICAL FREE – THREE STEP WATER TREATMENT PROCESS

STEP 1.  Cavitation/Advanced Oxidation – The shockwave released by many bubbles continuously collapsing. These forces can cause multiple chemical reactions, one of which is the dissociation of water into hydrogen and hydroxyl radicals. Hydroxyl radicals are powerful oxidizers and can be used to destroy organic constituents such as hydrocarbons. During supercritical cavitation in the water organic phases become completely soluble; oxygen is completely soluble and behaves as a strong oxidizer; and inorganic constituents become largely insoluble.

STEP 2.  Water Electrolysis Technology – Electrooxidation (EOx) Disinfection of water by direct electrolysis is a kind of oxidative treatment of water where oxidizers are made from the water itself and are not introduced from the outside. The effectiveness of water disinfection by direct electrolysis is several times higher compared to chemical methods.

STEP 3.  Electrocoagulation – High pollutant removal yield from treated waters achieved by using electrocoagulation method without adding any chemical coagulant or flocculants, thus reducing the amount of sludge. The most common inorganic water pollutants are heavy metals, nitrates, sulfates, phosphates, fluorides and chlorides. 

Cavitation Technologies’ three steps process is a new and unique Chemical Free environmentally safe process.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc. 

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.
8187180905
info@ctinanotech.com


