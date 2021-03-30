 
checkAd

NASDAQ listed B Corp, VivoPower valued at US$321m by Edison Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 16:23  |  54   |   |   

LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison has today published its first report and valuation on VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR). The detailed analysis, being distributed globally to thousands of professional and private investors, values the business at $19 a share.

At market close Monday (March 29), VivoPower stock stood at $8.06.

At the core of Edison’s valuation is its view of the business’ accelerating growth strategy and ‘transformational’ acquisition of rugged electric vehicle (EV) company Tembo. Having since announced a four-year deal - worth up to US$250 million - Edison concludes it makes Tembo the clear market leader, with enough volume to begin scaling. VivoPower has already committed to more than US$10m of additional funding for Tembo.

The report further concludes that the B Corp certification and potential admission into the MSCI World Sustainability Index is likely to endear the business to environmental-focused funds, as well as those with a broader ESG remit. VivoPower specializes in solutions for hard-to-decarbonize sectors and Edison’s report points to its strategy of building ‘an interconnected set of operations around the electrification of the economy’ - including solar generation, microgrids, critical power provision and battery leasing.

According to the note: ‘As the company progresses so the risk profile and cost of capital will reduce which will support the valuation further.’

The Edison report also forecasts a rise in group revenue from US$49 million to US$133 million by 2023. The EV division is expected to account for over 55% of sales by 2023. The report anticipates a steady run rate EBITDA margin of 13%.

Edison identifies key markets for VivoPower in Canada and Australia, as well as pointing to its first scoping of a full corporate decarbonization solution with high-profile Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the UK. It finds that VivoPower’s development will be bolstered by the expansion of its energy management services, as well as its established Critical Power division, which is expected to account for 38% of revenue by 2023.

VivoPower’s business units are at varying points of their lifecycles, with each providing their own value to an integrated end to end holistic sustainable energy solution that will help corporate customers globally to accelerate their move to decarbonization.

Kevin Chin, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, VivoPower, added, “The Edison report recognizes the value our operations bring to supporting the decarbonization mission of corporations around the world. We’re part of a new generation of B Corps acting as the catalyst for change, marrying the need to decarbonize the future with solutions which fit current economic realities. We look forward to building on the momentum of our recent deals and acquisitions to scale our business and lead the way in providing sustainable technologies at a global scale.”

Seite 1 von 3
VivoPower International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NASDAQ listed B Corp, VivoPower valued at US$321m by Edison Group LONDON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Edison has today published its first report and valuation on VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR). The detailed analysis, being distributed globally to thousands of professional and private …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
VivoPower International PLC to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference
12.03.21
VivoPower International PLC to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
10.03.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Complete Electrical Works for 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?