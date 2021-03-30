Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS Cell Types in Preclinical Studies

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced new data from preclinical studies of its GalXC-Plus RNAi technology demonstrating its potential to deliver deep and sustained messenger RNA (mRNA) knockdown against prespecified gene targets across the central nervous system (CNS) and to specific CNS cell types. By interfering with mRNA of a target gene, Dicerna’s proprietary GalXC-Plus RNAi technology is designed to silence disease-causing genes across multiple therapeutic areas and expands on the functionality and application of the Company’s flagship liver-targeted GalXC RNAi technology.

“The results from these preclinical applications of our GalXC-Plus technology demonstrate its flexibility and clear ability to target mRNA knockdown across the CNS as well as to specific, specialized cells within the CNS,” said Bob D. Brown, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Dicerna. “The depth and distribution across the brain and spinal cord in each of these trials reinforce the degrees of saturation and specificity that customizable GalXC-Plus structures can deliver to multiple CNS cell types. We are excited about the potential broad applicability of Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus technology to treat a broad range of CNS and other diseases.”