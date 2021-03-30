 
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 17:00   

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "5G IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, Connectivity, and Services (Professional and Managed)), Network Type, End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Automotive and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 40.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 73.0% during the forecast period. 5G networks support high bandwidth, low latency, and massive device volumes with high mobility and low bandwidth, and low-power device estates across a wide range of technologies, including 4G/5G, satellite and Wi-Fi, and low-mid-high spectrum bands.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

The 5G networks deliver the performance needed for production monitoring and condition-based maintenance, quality management using vision analytics, advanced robotics, and human worker coordination across all verticals. There are immense new opportunities in this market. The increasing number of IoT-connected devices and agile networks, network slicing, and private 5G networks among the emerging technologies is expected to shape the future of the 5G IoT Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "5G IoT Market"

281 – Tables
64 – Figures
330 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164027845

Connectivity segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

5G is the next-generation connectivity technology that would enable a wide range of IoT devices to communicate in short- and long-range distances. It promises higher speed, wider coverage, greater security, and lower latency. It significantly improves the power consumption of IoT devices and supports connectivity for millions of connected devices. 5G has a wide range of use cases across manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, government, automotive, retail, and agriculture. NB-IoT and LTE-M have already started gaining traction, building a strong framework for cellular IoT to support a broad range of IoT use cases such as telemedicine, smart meters, connected cars, fleet management, and smart cities.

