Intel 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Awards

Today, Intel announced winners of the 2020 Intel Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Program Award.

The Intel SCQI Program has three award levels: The SCQI Award recognizes the highest performance in the entire Intel supply chain, the Preferred Quality Supplier Award recognizes companies whose performance consistently exceeds expectations, and the Supplier Achievement Award recognizes companies who are steadily improving across the board and exceeding expectations in at least one critical area. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

“Our suppliers help us achieve our goal of being the leader in every category in which we compete,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “Congratulations to the winners of Intel’s Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Program Awards. Your pursuit of excellence through continuous improvement, your flawless execution in meeting commitments and your bold innovation through collaboration make you a role model for the industry.”

The Intel SCQI Program has three award levels: The SCQI Award recognizes the highest performance in the entire Intel supply chain, the Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) Award recognizes companies whose performance consistently exceeds expectations, and the Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) recognizes companies who are steadily improving across the board and exceeding expectations in at least one critical area.

“The 2020 Intel SCQI Program Award winners are a remarkable group of companies — and their employees — who have helped Intel and the industry continue to grow and deliver safely in the hardest of times,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, Intel chief supply chain officer. “Their commitment to quality, innovation and operational excellence makes them true partners who have earned our trust and our gratitude along with their awards.”

The Intel SCQI Program began in 1987 to establish an objective system for measuring and improving quality. Only a select group of suppliers are invited to join. These award-winning suppliers are trusted partners who represent truly world-class commitment to continuous improvement.

This year, the program added “COVID-19 response” as a category for SAA. It recognizes the extraordinary performance, innovation and resolve demonstrated by suppliers in the face of pandemic-related supply-chain challenges. Recipients of this special recognition were exemplary in their efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply and help Intel meet customer needs while keeping their employees and communities safe.

