Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named the leader in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid Report for Project Management, marking six consecutive quarters in the prestigious ranking’s Leader quadrant. Based on more than 7,000 customer reviews on G2, 91% of respondents rated Asana with a 99 out of 100 score on user satisfaction and market presence for project management, the highest of all 146 vendors evaluated.

Based on more than 7,000 customer reviews on G2, Asana has been named the leader in G2’s Spring 2021 Grid Report for Project Management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana as a leading project and work management platform. In addition to receiving the highest scores across G2’s global Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business Grids, Asana also received the highest Implementation Index for Work Management. A testament to its continued growth and popularity within global organizations, Asana topped Grids across eight regions for the second quarter in a row, including Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, India, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and the United Kingdom.

"Being recognized by our global customers as their collaboration tool of choice illustrates the power of Asana in driving real-time clarity and alignment for distributed teams,” said Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, Asana. “Everything we do at Asana is in service of our customers. Our G2 leadership ranking further validates our commitment to building a leading work management platform empowering teams with the clarity and coordination needed to thrive in an increasingly distributed world.”

Determined by customer satisfaction and scale (based on market share, vendor size and social impact), the 2021 Grid Report for Project Management ranks vendors into four categories - Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.

“It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users’ experience in buying, implementing and using it,” said Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2. “We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users.”

