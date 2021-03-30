 
Devon Energy Schedules First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report first-quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, May 4, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the first-quarter 2021 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

On Wednesday, May 5, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts   Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735   Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496    



