 
checkAd

Applied Materials Earns Intel’s 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 17:10  |  54   |   |   

Applied is one of only seven SCQI Award recipients in all of Intel’s global supply chain

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. has earned the exclusive Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award with distinguished performance in supplier diversity for 2020. This award recognizes the absolute top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to continuous improvement and their performance over the past year.

“Congratulations to Applied Materials on receiving Intel’s highest supplier recognition, the SCQI Award. As one of only seven in this elite group in 2020, they truly define world-class performance,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, chief supply chain officer at Intel. “During a uniquely challenging year, they have earned the Intel SCQI program’s top award through their unwavering commitment to quality, their close partnership with Intel and their drive to improve continuously.”

The Intel SCQI Award recognizes the highest level of achievement in the Intel SCQI Program, a multiyear road map for continuous improvement for high-performing Intel suppliers. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the SCQI Program.

In 2020, only seven suppliers in the entire Intel supply chain earned an Intel SCQI Award, making them truly the best of the best.

To qualify for an Intel SCQI Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations, meet aggressive performance goals and score 95 percent or higher on performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 90 percent or more of their improvement plan and demonstrate outstanding quality and business systems.

Get more information about the Intel SCQI Program
Find the latest at the Intel Newsroom

Visit the Intel SCQI Program and Awards page

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fd44f73-29b0-47b8 ...


Applied Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Earns Intel’s 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award Applied is one of only seven SCQI Award recipients in all of Intel’s global supply chainSANTA CLARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Applied Materials, Inc. has earned the exclusive Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Applied Materials Announces Termination of Kokusai Electric Acquisition Agreement
27.03.21
Texas Instruments: Der Knoten ist geplatzt!
27.03.21
IBM: Aktie mit Kaufsignal
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
25.03.21
Applied Materials: Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag?
25.03.21
Intel : Vorstoß verpufft
24.03.21
Aktien New York: Anleiherenditen treiben Dow an - Nasdaq schwächelt
24.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Intel sorgt mit Investitionen für Käufe an der Nasdaq
24.03.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Intels Investitionspläne heizen Rally der Chipwerte wieder an
22.03.21
Applied Materials Announces Update on Kokusai Electric Acquisition Agreement