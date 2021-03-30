The First Ever IoT-enabled Firefighter Helmet Provides 'Superpowers' Through Augmented Reality

Rackspace Technology Provided Critical Development to Help Qwake Technology Launch their Groundbreaking C-THRU Solution

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with Qwake Technologies, a provider of revolutionary visual communication technology for firefighters, to accelerate Qwake’s cloud native approach. The company’s product allows firefighters to more effectively navigate and communicate in low visibility environments through its local and connected platform which leverages the use of an Internet of Things (IoT) architecture. In addition, Qwake secured a government contract with DHS to commercialize the C-THRU Visual Communication integrated hardware and software solution.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), fires claim over 180,000 lives each year. The long-term impacts of fires also include property damage, lost productivity, and disruption to the environment. To help minimize danger and damage, Qwake Technologies set out to develop the world’s first IoT-enabled, wearable solution, to support the C-THRU breakthrough Visual Communication technology.

“Most of the technologies introduced to the fire service only incrementally improve what we already do. C-THRU is one of the first technologies that could literally change the game for us by giving our crew the ability to navigate significantly faster while visually communicating over a shared operating picture and providing a tremendous impact in our performance and ability to save lives and property,” said Chief Marty McCormack, Boston Fire Department. “Firefighters are understandably practical when it comes to new tools and our members were very impressed with the technology as our guys immediately saw the value in being able to navigate, communicate and coordinate visually. Bottom line, C-THRU will help our crews get the job done safer, faster and with less resources so it is a clear no brainer for us.”

Qwake piloted the C-THRU Visual Communication with the Boston Fire Department, Menlo Park Fire Department, and several other forward leading fire departments.

The augmented reality (AR), helmet-worn device includes cellular and WiFi connected technology that helps firefighters navigate and maintain awareness of their surroundings. Data is transmitted to a tablet application that provides the incident commander real-time video feeds and accountability tools to coordinate their efforts. Finally, a cloud archive provides real-time incident analytics, damage assessment, and training forensics to better understand the incident, both during and after it has concluded.