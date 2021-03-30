Progress Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
With a focus on inclusion, social justice and COVID-19 response, Progress continues to deliver on its commitment to the advancement of our people, communities and the world
BEDFORD, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. With a focus on three program pillars—Our People, Our Community, Our World—the report highlights the many efforts led by the company and its employees under the umbrella of its comprehensive CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow. The full report can be viewed here. This is the second annual CSR report published by Progress.
Progress strives to conduct business in ways that have a positive impact on our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and serve. Organizationally, we consider it our duty to use our talents, resources and vision to advance social justice, tolerance and strive for a better, more sustainable world. That is why Progress for Tomorrow is organized around three key pillars: inclusion and diversity and human rights (Our People); philanthropy, charitable giving and volunteerism (Our Community); and environmental sustainability (Our World).
Throughout the year, Progress worked with its employees and engaged with its communities to drive positive change. Highlights from 2020 include:
Our People
- Advancing training and development practices for employees including the creation of the Progress Mentorship Program
- The development of three new employee resource groups (ERGs): Plus (LGBTQ+ community), Blacks@Progress (Black and African American community) and Veterans@Progress (global military community), in addition to the existing Progress for Her ERG focused on women at Progress
- Through the work of our Inclusion & Development (I&D) Committee, advanced programs around career development, culture and belonging, management and leadership and talent acquisition.
- Transitioning our global workforce to 100% remote working status as a COVID-19 safety measure which included providing wellness, work from home and team building resources as well as ensuring medical and support coverage for COVID-19 related care
Our Community
