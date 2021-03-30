Progress Publishes 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

With a focus on inclusion, social justice and COVID-19 response, Progress continues to deliver on its commitment to the advancement of our people, communities and the world



BEDFORD, Mass., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. With a focus on three program pillars—Our People, Our Community, Our World—the report highlights the many efforts led by the company and its employees under the umbrella of its comprehensive CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow. The full report can be viewed here. This is the second annual CSR report published by Progress.