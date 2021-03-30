Canvys Announces New 15.6 inch Display with FHD Resolution

The 15.6-inch display is available as a true-flat monitor with a protective screen or with a PCAP touchscreen. The PCAP version uses an anti-glare (AG) coating, which reduces fingerprints' visibility significantly while providing good gliding capabilities and works even with multi-layer latex glove operation. A USB controls the PCAP-Touch and supports all standard Windows and Android systems and drivers for most Linux distributions.

LAFOX, Ill., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys , A Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is expanding its product portfolio with a new 15.6" FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) monitor that can be customized to meet various industrial and medical business requirements.

The housing is completely sealed and offers IP 54 class, splash water protection enabling easy cleaning and disinfection, critical in medical environments. This model is available in a standard and slim housing design.

Inputs available include DVI, display port, and HDMI. The 15.6" monitor is our first monitor that becomes available with USB-C input upon request. USB-C is a very convenient interface that enables digital graphics and video transmission, control signals, and power over one single cable to unclutter your workspace. The standard brightness is 500 cd/m² with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. By using AHVA viewing angle technology, a technology similar and comparable to IPS, the viewable angle is 178 degrees horizontally and vertically without color distortion. The AHVA technology, along with high FHD resolution, makes it ideal for medical applications. The standard power supply with a snap-in connector is 12 VDC.

Custom Options Available for 15.6-inch FHD Monitor:

Different TFT modules for HD and FHD resolution, customer logo, touch, coatings, firmware customization, customized mainboards, accessory kits, stand base

Certified according to Medical and Industrial standards; additional certifications possible

DICOM preset

24 VDC power supply

Customer-specified enclosures

MDR-compliant; documentation available

USB-C: One-Cable-Solution



Typical Applications for the Canvys 15.6 inch monitor

Medical:

Ophthalmology

Radiology – DICOM-compliant

Dental Care Units

Colposcopy Digital Imaging System

Endoscopy – portable units

Ultrasound – portable units

Medical HMI (Human Machine Interface)

Robotic-Assisted Surgery

Clinic Information System (Trolleys/Carts)



Industrial:

HMI Machine Control

Quality Control

Digital Signage

Digital Door Signs

Detailed information on the new Canvys 15.6-inch monitor can be found at:

https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2102us-15-6-inch-monitor/

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions

Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer's unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high-value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For details, contact:

Karina Macholz

Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: 630.208.2618

Email: karina.macholz@canvys.com