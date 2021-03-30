 
checkAd

Canvys Announces New 15.6 inch Display with FHD Resolution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 17:00  |  37   |   |   

Custom Display Solution for Smart Industrial and Medical Applications

LAFOX, Ill., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys, A Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is expanding its product portfolio with a new 15.6" FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) monitor that can be customized to meet various industrial and medical business requirements.

The 15.6-inch display is available as a true-flat monitor with a protective screen or with a PCAP touchscreen. The PCAP version uses an anti-glare (AG) coating, which reduces fingerprints' visibility significantly while providing good gliding capabilities and works even with multi-layer latex glove operation. A USB controls the PCAP-Touch and supports all standard Windows and Android systems and drivers for most Linux distributions.

The housing is completely sealed and offers IP 54 class, splash water protection enabling easy cleaning and disinfection, critical in medical environments. This model is available in a standard and slim housing design.

Inputs available include DVI, display port, and HDMI. The 15.6" monitor is our first monitor that becomes available with USB-C input upon request. USB-C is a very convenient interface that enables digital graphics and video transmission, control signals, and power over one single cable to unclutter your workspace. The standard brightness is 500 cd/m² with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. By using AHVA viewing angle technology, a technology similar and comparable to IPS, the viewable angle is 178 degrees horizontally and vertically without color distortion. The AHVA technology, along with high FHD resolution, makes it ideal for medical applications. The standard power supply with a snap-in connector is 12 VDC.

Custom Options Available for 15.6-inch FHD Monitor:

  • Different TFT modules for HD and FHD resolution, customer logo, touch, coatings, firmware customization, customized mainboards, accessory kits, stand base
  • Certified according to Medical and Industrial standards; additional certifications possible
  • DICOM preset
  • 24 VDC power supply
  • Customer-specified enclosures
  • MDR-compliant; documentation available
  • USB-C: One-Cable-Solution

Typical Applications for the Canvys 15.6 inch monitor

Medical:

  • Ophthalmology
  • Radiology – DICOM-compliant
  • Dental Care Units
  • Colposcopy Digital Imaging System
  • Endoscopy – portable units
  • Ultrasound – portable units
  • Medical HMI (Human Machine Interface)
  • Robotic-Assisted Surgery
  • Clinic Information System (Trolleys/Carts)

Industrial:

  • HMI Machine Control
  • Quality Control
  • Digital Signage
  • Digital Door Signs

Detailed information on the new Canvys 15.6-inch monitor can be found at:

https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2102us-15-6-inch-monitor/

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions

Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer's unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com  

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high-value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For details, contact:
Karina Macholz
Marketing Communications Manager
Phone: 630.208.2618
Email: karina.macholz@canvys.com


Richardson Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canvys Announces New 15.6 inch Display with FHD Resolution Custom Display Solution for Smart Industrial and Medical ApplicationsLAFOX, Ill., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canvys, A Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), is expanding its product portfolio with a new

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Richardson Electronics Expands Microwave Product Portfolio with Junkosha Cable Assemblies
19.03.21
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Power Management Technology Portfolio with Cornell Dubilier’s High Energy Storage, Pulse Discharge Capacitors
08.03.21
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Renewable Power Generation Resources in the USA