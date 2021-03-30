DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Annual Results Haier Smart Home 2020 annual results above market expectations 30.03.2021 / 17:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenue increased 4.5%, profit up 8.2% year-on-year

- Significant cost reduction in Q4 through digital transformation

- Overseas markets with record high

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hong Kong / Frankfurt, 30 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier Smart Home" or "the Company", stock code: 690D.DE, 600690.SH, 6690.HK), today published its 2020 annual results. The financial report shows the Company performed above market expectations, with an increase in revenue of 4.5% to RMB 209.7 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 8.2% to RMB 8.9 billion. Operating cash flow increased by 16.7% to RMB 17.6 billion.

Performance in Q4 was outstanding with significant year-on-year revenue growth of 20%. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company increased to RMB 2.6 billion. In Q4 2020, operating cash flow exceeded RMB 11.8 billion, representing a strong growth rate of approximately 80% year-on-year.

Affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the consumer demand in the Chinese home appliance market decreased in 2020. Consequently, the domestic retail sales of white goods and kitchen appliances industry fell by 11.9% to RMB 448.7 billion. In contrast, Haier's domestic and overseas businesses achieved superior development through great efforts.

Significant cost reduction by 3.8 pct in Q4 through digital transformation in China

In 2020, in line with the accelerated digital transformation of the home appliance industry across its home market, Haier Smart Home embraced the trend and fully implemented a digital platform. On the distribution channel side, the Company improved supply chain and logistics efficiency through unified warehouse allocation to realize order-based production and inventory reduction. On the management side, the Company actively built an online digital operation system and promoted efficient interconnection between departments to further reduce marketing costs as well as completely restructure the process.