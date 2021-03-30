 
Kayleigh McEnany Named Co-Host of Outnumbered

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 17:19  |  27   |   |   

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named Kayleigh McEnany co-host of the ensemble show Outnumbered, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Beginning April 6th, McEnany will appear daily alongside Outnumbered’s founding anchor Harris Faulkner, co-host Emily Compagno, and a series of rotating panelists.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “Kayleigh’s unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women's health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered — we are delighted to welcome her back to FOX News where she began her media career.”

McEnany added, “I am thrilled to join the incredible women of Outnumbered and look forward to working alongside the talented Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno as we discuss the top issues impacting the country.”

According to Nielsen Media Research, Outnumbered (weekdays 12-1 PM/ET) is currently the most watched cable news program in its timeslot and has also nearly doubled its viewership since premiering in 2014. The show ranked among the top 15 programs in total viewers in 2020, notching its highest-rated year ever with 2 million viewers, while also garnering 338,000 in the coveted 25-54 demographic.

Since joining FOX News Media as an on-air commentator earlier this month, McEnany has provided political analysis across all platforms, including appearances on FOX & Friends, America Reports and The Five, among others. Previously, she served as the White House Press Secretary, a role she took after working for President Trump's 2020 re-election campaign as the National Press Secretary. Before joining the Trump campaign, McEnany held the title of national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She got her start in politics as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam (R-FL) and later, in the White House Office of Media Affairs during President George W. Bush’s administration.

Prior to her role at the White House, McEnany worked as a political analyst for CNN where she provided commentary surrounding the 2016 presidential election across the network’s daytime and primetime programs. Before joining CNN as a contributor, she offered political insights across various news networks and programs, including an appearance on ABC’s The View. In addition to her work in television, McEnany served as a contributor to The Hill and wrote a column for Above the Law. She began her career in media as an intern at FOX News, where she later became a production assistant before attending law school and joining CNN in an on-air role.

An alumna of Harvard Law School, McEnany earned her Juris Doctor in 2016. She also holds a degree in international politics from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Affairs and studied politics and international relations at Oxford University, St. Edmund Hall. In 2018, McEnany authored her first book, The New American Revolution: The Making of a Populist Movement.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years. According to a 2021 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement and expectations. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

