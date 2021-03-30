Collective Growth Reminds Stockholders to Vote Today

Approximately 99% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the Innoviz Transaction

Stockholders as of the Close of Business on March 4, 2021 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them

Vote Today to Support the Closing of the Business Combination with Innoviz

CONTACT cgro@dfking.com or call D.F. King & Co., Inc., CGRO’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 515-4479

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") reminds stockholders that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) ("Innoviz") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

If you owned Collective Growth (NASDAQ: CGRO) stock on March 4, 2021, you are urged to vote before tonight’s deadline at 11:59 pm ET