Collective Growth Reminds Stockholders to Vote Today

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 17:15  |  36   |   |   

  • Approximately 99% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the Innoviz Transaction
  • Stockholders as of the Close of Business on March 4, 2021 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them
  • Vote Today to Support the Closing of the Business Combination with Innoviz
  • CONTACT cgro@dfking.com or call D.F. King & Co., Inc., CGRO’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 515-4479

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) ("Collective Growth") reminds stockholders that the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Collective Growth (the "Special Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) ("Innoviz") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. 

If you owned Collective Growth (NASDAQ: CGRO) stock on March 4, 2021, you are urged to vote before tonight’s deadline at 11:59 pm ET

  • Currently 99% of proxies received have been in favor of the transaction.
  • Quorum currently stands at approximately 42.5%.
  • Collective Growth needs additional votes by stockholders of record to reach a quorum for the Special Meeting and to approve other required proposals.
  • If you were a Collective Growth stockholder as of March 4, 2021 you can vote or receive assistance
    in voting by calling D.F. King & Co., Inc., CGRO’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 515-4479 or email cgro@dfking.com.
  • Electronic voting platforms are open until 11:59 p.m., Eastern time tonight. You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.
  • Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that enable the mass production of autonomous vehicles.

Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Collective Growth requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. Collective Growth encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Special Meeting.

