New Jersey Natural Gas Files Base Rate Case With the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the principal subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), today filed a petition with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) requesting an increase of approximately $165.7 million to its base rates. Since its last base rate filing in 2019, NJNG has invested nearly $850 million in the safety, reliability and environmental benefits of its delivery system and operations. These investments are already at work benefiting customers, but are not currently reflected in rates.

“Nothing is more important to our company than safely and reliably delivering the energy our customers depend on for their homes and businesses,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “We are dedicated to meeting that commitment in a sustainable, responsible way. The investments we’ve made in our system, as reflected in this filing, deliver on that commitment.”