NeoVolta Posts Revenue Increase of 213% for Six-Month Period Ending December 31, 2020

Sales Growth Driven by Wholesale Dealers and New Installers

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has announced its financial results for the six-month period ending December 31, 2020. During that period, NeoVolta posted $2,545,922 in revenue from contracts with customers, compared to $812,954 for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

This 213% increase in revenue reflects a continuing growth in sales of NeoVolta’s energy storage systems, primarily by expanding its network of wholesale dealers and installers since launching sales in July 2019.

NeoVolta also reported that it has not experienced any adverse impact from COVID-19 on its financial performance or operational capability. The company continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation but does not believe it will disrupt NeoVolta’s future financial performance.

“In 2020, our team met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “We significantly expanded our distribution in California and other states, while making important upgrades to our products. We are in a position of strength in early 2021. So as the U.S. recovery continues, NeoVolta will continue to deliver on its mission of delivering energy resilience and utility savings to American households.”

Recent Business Highlights:

