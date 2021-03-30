NeoVolta Posts Revenue Increase of 213% for Six-Month Period Ending December 31, 2020

Sales Growth Driven by Wholesale Dealers and New Installers

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has announced its financial results for the six-month period ending December 31, 2020. During that period, NeoVolta posted $2,545,922 in revenue from contracts with customers, compared to $812,954 for the six months ended December 31, 2019.



This 213% increase in revenue reflects a continuing growth in sales of NeoVolta’s energy storage systems, primarily by expanding its network of wholesale dealers and installers since launching sales in July 2019.