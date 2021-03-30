iBrands Corporation Provides Update to Shareholders

Please see below updates:

OTC Markets Current Information

The Company intends to have an audit conducted on the business and become an SEC fully reporting company.

Therapeutic Solutions Inc. Master Sales Agreement

The company entered into a Master Sales Agreement with Therapeutic Solutions Inc. (“TSOI”) to distribute the nutraceutical line of products developed by TSOI for sales through its iBrands Farms subsidiary.

Products to be included in the Master Sales Agreement currently consist of NanoStilbene, NanoPSA, Nano Plus, Nano Cannabidiol, ProJuvenol, and Immune Booster Quadramune.

A clinical trial has been granted ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04421391 and is now on the Federal Clinical Trial registry: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391 .

Other exciting developments from this license include the public information release from TSOI includes “QuadraMune Reduces Myeloid Suppressor Cells in 4T1 Mouse Model of Breast Cancer New Patent Filing Suggests Novel Mechanism of Immune Boosting Nutraceutical Can Augment Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy.” and, “Positive QuadraMune Clinical Trial Data,” which suggests data from its clinical trial demonstrating an almost doubling of immune cell activity in healthy volunteers which were ingesting QuadraMune daily for a week.

Investigators analyzed blood for production of an immunological protein called "interleukin-2" after stimulation with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28. The substantial increase in interleukin-2 is believed to predict that immunological cells such as T cells and NK cells, which are needed to fight viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, possess enhanced function after QuadraMune administration.

Currently the Company is running a clinical trial on QuadraMune for preventing COVD-19 in health care workers. The clinical trial is listed on the National Institutes of Health Clinical Trial Database at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Corporate Governance and Structure

As mentioned above, the Company is in the process of engaging a PCAOB certified accounting firm in order for the Company to become a fully reporting SEC filer. This will enable us to list in any public market as share value dictates and create a new level of shareholder confidence in the tradability of the stock. Additional capital structure is also envisioned, including adjustment of the authorized shares and clean-up of aged receivable and payables.