Vallourec Conditions of availability or consultation of information relating to the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of April 20, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 17:35  |  45   |   |   

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), March, 30 2021 – In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, as amended and whose provisions were extended by Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company convened on April 20, 2021 at 8:00 a.m (on first call) will exceptionally be held at the Company's registered office, located at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt, behind closed doors, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being present.

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live and in its entirety on the Company's website www.vallourec.com, it being specified that shareholders will not be able to attend nor to vote in direct by telephone or audiovisual conference due to the technical impossibility of identifying them.

All documents and information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including in particular the preliminary notice published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 15, 2021, the notice of meeting (brochure de convocation) to the Shareholders’ Meeting including in particular the agenda, the draft resolutions and the related reports of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board, as well as the conditions of participation and voting may be consulted on Vallourec's website (https://www.vallourec.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblees-generales). The convening notice will be published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 31, 2021 and in a journal of legal notices and will be available on the Company's website at the same address as above.

Other documents and information relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to the shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, at the registered office of Vallourec located at 27, avenue du Général Leclerc - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt. Until April 15, 2021 (included), the shareholders may also request the documents and information relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, by sending a simple request to the following e-mail address: actionnaires@vallourec.com ; accompanied, in the case of bearer shareholders, by a certificate of account registration issued by the intermediary that manages their shares; and in all cases specifying the e-mail address to which copies of the documents will be sent.

