EANS-DD Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.03.2021, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Ing. Gerald Grohmann (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: shares
type: Allocation as part of a long-term remuneration programme
date: 29.03.2021; UTC+02:00
market: over-the-counter transaction
currency: Euro


price volume
* 6.000

total volume: 6.000
total price: *
average price: *


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
Andreas Böcskör, Corporate Communications
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tel: +43 2630 315 DW 252
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik
Metrum Communications GmbH
Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51954/4877955
OTS: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
ISIN: AT0000946652
