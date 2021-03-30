EANS-DD Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Ing. Gerald Grohmann (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
issuer information:
name: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300ZD9ED8GSG3JW36
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000946652
description of the financial instrument: shares
type: Allocation as part of a long-term remuneration programme
date: 29.03.2021; UTC+02:00
market: over-the-counter transaction
currency: Euro
price volume
* 6.000
total volume: 6.000
total price: *
average price: *
Further inquiry note:
Andreas Böcskör, Corporate Communications
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Tel: +43 2630 315 DW 252
E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.at
Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik
Metrum Communications GmbH
Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351
E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
A-2630 Ternitz
phone: 02630/315110
FAX: 02630/315101
mail: sboe@sbo.co.at
WWW: http://www.sbo.at
ISIN: AT0000946652
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
