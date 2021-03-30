DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares



30-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



