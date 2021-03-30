DGAP-Adhoc YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berlin, 30 March 2021 - The Management Board of YOC AG ("Company") (ISIN DE0005932735; WKN 593273) has been informed today, that Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) ("Bondholder") will convert convertible bonds issued by YOC AG in a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value bearer shares of YOC AG. This corresponds to 5.69% of the company's registered share capital.
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com
30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1179814
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1179814 30-March-2021 CET/CEST
