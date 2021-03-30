 
YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

Berlin, 30 March 2021 - The Management Board of YOC AG ("Company") (ISIN DE0005932735; WKN 593273) has been informed today, that Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) ("Bondholder") will convert convertible bonds issued by YOC AG in a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value bearer shares of YOC AG. This corresponds to 5.69% of the company's registered share capital.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

 

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

