Implanet Finalizes the Agreement to Acquire OSD, a Manufacturer of Implants for Spine Surgery, to Create a New Benchmark Player

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has finalized the agreement to acquire Orthopaedic & Spine Development (“OSD”), under suspensive conditions, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery.

Acquisition project driven by value-creating synergies:

complementary ranges of implants for spine surgery,

strong, direct positioning in the French market,

commercial presence through subsidiaries in Germany and the United States,

regionally complementary indirect distribution network,

510 (k) clearance enabling US market development and CE marking for the entire product range through 2024,

solid regulatory platform and common notified body (LNE GMED),

experienced management, acknowledged on its market, that is a shareholder in the new entity,

common desire to achieve critical revenue mass, continued growth and margin improvement.

Project to create a new benchmark player in orthopedic surgery

The acquisition of OSD would allow Implanet to become a heavyweight on the spine surgery market in France and globally, and the independent leader in surgical band implants.

The new entity’s strategic focus will be to:

1. Innovate:

Continue innovating to enhance the JAZZ platform

Adapt JAZZ Cap to the OSD product range

Co-develop new products in line with surgeons’ expectations

Offer a comprehensive, integrated and innovative platform for spine surgery

2. Certify:

Continue expanding certifications and clearances (FDA, CE)

Continue demonstrating clinical value through clinical studies

Strengthen the scientific & clinical committee

3. Grow:

Implement the synergies identified with OSD

Develop direct sales in Europe

Develop the strategic partnership with SeaSpine in the United States

Expand the strategic partnership with KICo in knee surgery

Sign new strategic partnerships

4. Finance:

Seek new types of financing to limit dilution

Search for a long-term partner to participate in the active build-up strategy

Terms of the acquisition

This acquisition project is based on a valuation of OSD shares of €4.275 million for the entire capital of OSD. The acquisition of 100% of the shares, subject to the usual suspensive conditions, will be carried out by way of a sale (for 62.34%) and contributions (for 37.66%) by the shareholders. The proportion of shares will be divested for a price of €2.665 million, €0.5 million of which will be paid on the date of acquisition, and the remainder in the form of a 24-month sales credit guaranteed by a pledge on the OSD shares thus acquired. The portion of the contributed shares will be remunerated by the issuance of new Implanet shares (bonds redeemable in shares), corresponding to a value of €1.610 million.