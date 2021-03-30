 
checkAd

Implanet Finalizes the Agreement to Acquire OSD, a Manufacturer of Implants for Spine Surgery, to Create a New Benchmark Player

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 17:45  |  76   |   |   

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has finalized the agreement to acquire Orthopaedic & Spine Development (“OSD”), under suspensive conditions, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery.

To watch the exclusive interview

with Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet,
and Nicolas Papillon, CEO and President of OSD

Click here

Acquisition project driven by value-creating synergies:

  • complementary ranges of implants for spine surgery,
  • strong, direct positioning in the French market,
  • commercial presence through subsidiaries in Germany and the United States,
  • regionally complementary indirect distribution network,
  • 510 (k) clearance enabling US market development and CE marking for the entire product range through 2024,
  • solid regulatory platform and common notified body (LNE GMED),
  • experienced management, acknowledged on its market, that is a shareholder in the new entity,
  • common desire to achieve critical revenue mass, continued growth and margin improvement.

Project to create a new benchmark player in orthopedic surgery

The acquisition of OSD would allow Implanet to become a heavyweight on the spine surgery market in France and globally, and the independent leader in surgical band implants.

The new entity’s strategic focus will be to:

1. Innovate:

  • Continue innovating to enhance the JAZZ platform
  • Adapt JAZZ Cap to the OSD product range
  • Co-develop new products in line with surgeons’ expectations
  • Offer a comprehensive, integrated and innovative platform for spine surgery

2. Certify:

  • Continue expanding certifications and clearances (FDA, CE)
  • Continue demonstrating clinical value through clinical studies
  • Strengthen the scientific & clinical committee

3. Grow:

  • Implement the synergies identified with OSD
  • Develop direct sales in Europe
  • Develop the strategic partnership with SeaSpine in the United States
  • Expand the strategic partnership with KICo in knee surgery
  • Sign new strategic partnerships

4. Finance:

  • Seek new types of financing to limit dilution
  • Search for a long-term partner to participate in the active build-up strategy

Terms of the acquisition

This acquisition project is based on a valuation of OSD shares of €4.275 million for the entire capital of OSD. The acquisition of 100% of the shares, subject to the usual suspensive conditions, will be carried out by way of a sale (for 62.34%) and contributions (for 37.66%) by the shareholders. The proportion of shares will be divested for a price of €2.665 million, €0.5 million of which will be paid on the date of acquisition, and the remainder in the form of a 24-month sales credit guaranteed by a pledge on the OSD shares thus acquired. The portion of the contributed shares will be remunerated by the issuance of new Implanet shares (bonds redeemable in shares), corresponding to a value of €1.610 million.

Seite 1 von 3
Implanet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Implanet Finalizes the Agreement to Acquire OSD, a Manufacturer of Implants for Spine Surgery, to Create a New Benchmark Player Regulatory News: IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has finalized the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Implanet Confirms Offer to Acquire a Majority Stake in Orthopaedic & Spine Development