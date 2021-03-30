One World Universe Inc. Provides Q2 Corporate Update

Management would like to start off by wishing its shareholders a blessed upcoming 3-day Easter weekend to those that acknowledge this special religious time of year. As we enter the 2nd quarter of 2021, the company has set attainable goals which we aggressively wish to over deliver on our expectations to our dedicated and loyal shareholder base.

Our legal counsel led by recently announced team member, Steve Napoles, has been working diligently to finalize the opening of the office in Mexico. The COVID pandemic has slowed the process as it has been challenging to provide proper documentation needed in Mexico, which normally could have been provided in person. We anticipate announcing the opening of the office this spring.

At One World Universe, we are in the business of targeting distressed assets, acquiring them at deep discount and then utilizing our immense network of business connections, access to proper capital and experienced management team to bring significant value to our investment. Finding additional synergistic businesses to acquire will only increase our revenue generating operation. At the moment, management is in the final stages of acquiring its next asset, which will be completed and announced in early Q2. This asset will open many doors for the company and will be the foundation for much bigger and better things that can be built upon it.

Our first asset was an investment in a Hollywood film featuring Nate Boyer. We spoke with Nate yesterday to get an update on the highly anticipated MVP movie. The motion picture currently entitled “MVP”, which stands for Merging Vets & Players, features cameos from NFL greats and a star-studded celebrity cast. The movie takes a deeper look into the sensitive subject of suicide, a tragedy that happens way too often amongst our military veterans as they transition into society as a civilian. Mr. Boyer, who plays a retired marine shared with us that the film is in post-production and anticipates the movie being submitted to film festivals in the coming months. He also expressed how the holidays and the unfortunate second wave of COVID slowed the process down but assured us that the team is back grinding away. When the timing is right, he will share more details such as release dates, trailers, and celebrity names that acted or assisted in the project.