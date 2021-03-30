ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson stated that it is awesome that the community has recognized the hard work that our employees do each day.

FORT WORTH, TX, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, FW Promo, has been selected for the 2021 Best of Fort Worth’s Award in the Gifts & Novelties category by the Fort Worth Award Program. This award was presented because of the excellent service and products sold to the community.

Each year, the Fort Worth Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Fort Worth area a great place to live, work and play.

The Fort Worth Award Program stated that various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Fort Worth Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Fort Worth Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About ADMQ:

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently profitable, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. The Company operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | www.admendeavors.com

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

