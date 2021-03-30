LVMH Share Transactions Disclosure
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.03.2021, 17:47 | 26 | 0 |
Paris, March 30th, 2021
The disclosure of share transactions carried out on March 25th, 2021 was sent to the AMF on March 30th, 2021. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu LVMH - Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE!
Short
Basispreis 618,65€
Hebel 9,70
Ask 0,46
Long
Basispreis 494,66€
Hebel 8,03
Ask 8,21
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0