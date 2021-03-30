 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 18:00  |  54   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals

30-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2020 financial statements approved | All existing members of the Board of Directors confirmed for another term | No distribution of a dividend 

Dietlikon, 30 March 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Implenia Ltd., held on Tuesday without any shareholders physically being there, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders represented by the official proxy (62.95% of total shareholders) discharged Members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board for their actions in 2020, approved the 2020 Annual Report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the 2020 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. They additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2021 AGM and the 2022 AGM, as well as the maximum total compensation for the Executive Board in fiscal year 2022.


The shareholders also confirmed current Board Members Hans Ulrich Meister (Chairman), Kyrre Olaf Johansen, Henner Mahlstedt, Ines Pöschel, Laurent Vulliet, Martin Fischer and Barbara Lambert for a further term by a majority of over 96%. This high percentage reflects the great trust that shareholders have in the Board and in Implenia's strategy.


The Board's proposal not to pay out a dividend was approved by represented shareholders by a majority of 98.56% (previous year's dividend: CHF 0.75).

Contact for media:
Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com 

Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com 

Investors' Agenda:
17 August 2021:     Media and analysts' conference on the half-year results

Seite 1 von 3
Implenia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals 30-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer to enter landmark partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG macht sich Gegenantrag zur Änderung der Anleihebedingungen 2018/2023, ...
DGAP-News: paragon übertrifft Umsatzprognose für 2020 und will Vor-Corona-Niveau bereits im laufenden Jahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Personnel changes on the board of management of Uniper SE
DGAP-News: Manz AG bestätigt positive Ergebnisentwicklung 2020 und gibt Ausblick auf 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen issues green corporate bonds for the first time in an amount of ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Umsatz- und EBITDA-Wachstum im Corona-Jahr 2020. Dividendenerhöhung und optimistische ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG launches public repurchase offer of almost EUR 1 billion
DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG startet öffentliches Rückkaufangebot in Höhe von knapp 1 Milliarde Euro
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Generalversammlung 2021: Aktionäre genehmigen sämtliche Anträge (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Generalversammlung 2021: Aktionäre genehmigen sämtliche Anträge
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia beabsichtigt BAM Swiss AG zu übernehmen und stärkt damit Kompetenz als Baudienstleister im Gesundheitswesen in der Schweiz (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia beabsichtigt BAM Swiss AG zu übernehmen und stärkt damit Kompetenz als Baudienstleister im Gesundheitswesen in der Schweiz
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia to acquire BAM Swiss AG to strengthen its healthcare buildings construction presence in Switzerland
18.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Von Implenia geführte ARGE erhält den Zuschlag für den Zugangsstollen Nord am Gotthard (deutsch)
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia-led joint venture wins contract to build northern access shaft on the Gotthard
18.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Von Implenia geführte ARGE erhält den Zuschlag für den Zugangsstollen Nord am Gotthard
17.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt grossen Auftrag für den Bau des Lysaker-Fornebu-Tunnels in Norwegen (deutsch)
17.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
5
IMPLENIA 2020 - Werden die alten Höchstkurse aus 2018 wieder erreicht?