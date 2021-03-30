2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals

Dietlikon, 30 March 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Implenia Ltd., held on Tuesday without any shareholders physically being there, approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors by a large majority. Shareholders represented by the official proxy (62.95% of total shareholders) discharged Members of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board for their actions in 2020, approved the 2020 Annual Report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements, and approved the 2020 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote. They additionally approved the maximum total remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors for the period between the 2021 AGM and the 2022 AGM, as well as the maximum total compensation for the Executive Board in fiscal year 2022.



The shareholders also confirmed current Board Members Hans Ulrich Meister (Chairman), Kyrre Olaf Johansen, Henner Mahlstedt, Ines Pöschel, Laurent Vulliet, Martin Fischer and Barbara Lambert for a further term by a majority of over 96%. This high percentage reflects the great trust that shareholders have in the Board and in Implenia's strategy.



The Board's proposal not to pay out a dividend was approved by represented shareholders by a majority of 98.56% (previous year's dividend: CHF 0.75).