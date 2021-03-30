 
L3Harris Technologies to Announce First Quarter Results on Friday, April 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on April 30.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

