DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
|
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
[2021/03/29]
Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
Securities
|Issuer:
|
Vantage Towers AG
Legal entity identifier:
213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
|Securities:
|Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H3LL2
|Offer size:
|83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
|Offer price:
|24.00 EUR per ordinary share
Stabilisation
|Stabilisation Manager:
|Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
|
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option:
|12,500,000 ordinary shares
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA
|
Wertpapier
