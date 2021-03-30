 
DGAP-News Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.03.2021, 18:15  |  115   |   |   

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

30.03.2021 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[2021/03/29]

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG

Legal entity identifier:

213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG
ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2
Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Existence, maximum size of
the over-allotment option: 		12,500,000 ordinary shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA
 
