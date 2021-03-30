 
Vevo Music Videos Now Available in FreeWheel’s Strata Platform

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today integrated with FreeWheel’s Strata platform. Vevo’s integration will enable Strata’s local spot buyers access to Vevo inventory for local markets.

As the composition of the traditional TV audience changes, media agencies are looking for creative ways to augment their linear TV buys to reach consumers across new endpoints. Vevo’s scale enables agencies to expand their existing footprint, meaning advertisers can engage with approximately half of the U.S. population, including hard-to-reach audiences. Two-thirds of Vevo viewers, for example, are in the 18-49 age group, more than half of which identify themselves as light TV viewers.

“With at least 150 million Americans already watching Vevo each month, our presence in local markets is unmatched. Our viewership is set to grow even more as we expand our distribution network in OTT and CTV,” said Nicholas Simonetti, director, U.S. local ad sales, Vevo. “Furthermore, this integration gives local teams a new opportunity to align themselves with premium, brand-safe content featuring the world’s biggest celebrities. Harder-to-reach audiences, such as younger or multicultural audiences, find our content highly engaging, which helps boost brand recall.”

“As younger viewers incorporate music videos into their overall viewing experience, brands are looking for premium publishers who can deliver these audiences across local footprints,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, vice president, partnership solutions, FreeWheel. “By working with Vevo, FreeWheel is streamlining the local spot workflow for Strata agencies, while offering the ability to capture these younger audiences within unique, engaging music video content.”

Strata is an end-to-end, cross-media campaign planning, activation, optimization and financial management tool trusted by more than 1,100 agencies and marketers. The platform allows media planners and buyers to seamlessly research, manage and execute their local TV and video campaigns against audience data, removing the tedious manual work previously done in the RFP process.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers.

With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vevo

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Ec ho Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.

Wertpapier


