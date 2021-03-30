 
Acquisition of LSL Laboratory for Nearly $40 Million Dollars - Name Change - Consolidation - Announcement of a Concurrent Private Placement of Maximum $7 Million

VAL-D’OR, Québec, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ILEDOR EXPLORATION CORPORATION (ILE.H). (the “Corporation” or “Iledor”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent dated March 26, 2021, with the shareholders of LSL Laboratory Inc. (“LSL”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares and securities of LSL (the “LSL Shares”). Iledor will then change its name to LSL Pharma Group Corporation. The transaction will constitute a change in business within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).  

LSL is a corporation with over 65 employees that develops, manufactures and distributes sterile ophthalmic and injectable pharmaceutical products as well as natural health products. LSL distinguishes itself from other companies in its sector by its solid network of partners and collaborators providing it with extensive expertise in the manufacturing and development of generic products as well as their marketing.

Concurrently with the purchase of LSL, Iledor intends to conduct a brokered private placement of a minimum of three million five hundred thousand dollars ($3,500,000) and a maximum of seven million dollars ($7,000,000) (the “Private Placement”) with several investors, subject to regulatory and Exchange approvals (the acquisition of LSL shares and the Private Placement collectively referred to as the “Transaction”).

Upon completion of the Transaction, there will follow a name change and a prior consolidation of the Class “A” shares of the capital stock of Iledor (the “Common Shares”) at a ratio of thirty (30) old outstanding shares for each (1) new Common Share (the “Consolidation”). This is subject to shareholder and Exchange approvals.

François Roberge, CEO of LSL, states “The acquisition by Iledor of LSL by way of a reverse takeover, as well as the change of name from Iledor to LSL Pharma Group Corporation marks an important step in the life of both corporations.” He added: “We are pursuing our mission to maximize shareholder value while sharing the value created with all those who contribute to it.”

Transaction

The Transaction will constitute an arm’s length acquisition within the meaning of applicable law and will be subject to a number of conditions precedent, including due diligence, completion of the minimum Private Placement and receipt of necessary regulatory, stock exchange and corporate approvals. All Iledor parties are dealing at arm’s length with respect to the assets and business of LSL.

