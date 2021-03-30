Gecina Targets Net Zero Carbon for Its Operational Portfolio by 2030 With its “CAN0P-2030” Plan

With CAN0P-2030 (Carbon Net Zero Plan), Gecina (Paris:GFC) is accelerating its low-carbon roadmap and targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2030, building on the successful reduction of its carbon emissions by 26% over the past four years .

The Company’s CSR policy is wide-ranging, integrated and fully aligned with its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. The decarbonization of its activities is at the heart of this policy, which is structured around four pillars: low carbon, biodiversity, wellbeing and circular economy.

Driven by its tangible results since 2017, Gecina is accelerating its targets faced with the climate emergency by aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 across its operational portfolio, bringing its initial target forward by 20 years.

Low-carbon know-how and concrete results

Since 2008, Gecina has halved its CO 2 emissions, including a 26% reduction in the last four years, accelerating its roadmap. This reduction has enabled it to cut its emissions three times more quickly than average for the sector in France according to the Green Building Observatory (OID).

Gecina has a portfolio of buildings that meets the market’s best standards, with HQE/BREEAM In Use certification for 80% of its office assets (versus just 11% of the market according to an OID benchmark), while 100% of its buildings under development have the highest levels of certification.

Alongside this, Gecina has rolled out the BBCA Renovation label across its development pipeline, thanks in particular to its circular economy policy, which contributes to the portfolio’s carbon performance once assets are in operation. Today, these projects are around 40% more carbon-efficient during their construction phase than they were in 2016.

Thanks to all of these performances, Gecina is regularly ranked as one of the most advanced companies for CSR by the leading sustainability rating agencies. Its ambitious low-carbon strategy was recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which awarded it its highest “A List” status.

To achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions, Gecina is leveraging several operational aspects:

- Deploying low-carbon solutions on a wide scale, industrializing processes and working with an ecosystem of innovative partners, from industrial firms to startup incubators and investment funds such as Demeter Paris Fonds Vert and Fifth Wall,