 
checkAd

Gecina Targets Net Zero Carbon for Its Operational Portfolio by 2030 With its “CAN0P-2030” Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 18:31  |  60   |   |   

Regulatory News:

With CAN0P-2030 (Carbon Net Zero Plan), Gecina (Paris:GFC) is accelerating its low-carbon roadmap and targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2030, building on the successful reduction of its carbon emissions by 26% over the past four years.

Transformative ambition aligned with Gecina’s core values

The Company’s CSR policy is wide-ranging, integrated and fully aligned with its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. The decarbonization of its activities is at the heart of this policy, which is structured around four pillars: low carbon, biodiversity, wellbeing and circular economy.

Driven by its tangible results since 2017, Gecina is accelerating its targets faced with the climate emergency by aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 across its operational portfolio, bringing its initial target forward by 20 years.

Low-carbon know-how and concrete results

Since 2008, Gecina has halved its CO2 emissions, including a 26% reduction in the last four years, accelerating its roadmap. This reduction has enabled it to cut its emissions three times more quickly than average for the sector in France according to the Green Building Observatory (OID).

Gecina has a portfolio of buildings that meets the market’s best standards, with HQE/BREEAM In Use certification for 80% of its office assets (versus just 11% of the market according to an OID benchmark), while 100% of its buildings under development have the highest levels of certification.

Alongside this, Gecina has rolled out the BBCA Renovation label across its development pipeline, thanks in particular to its circular economy policy, which contributes to the portfolio’s carbon performance once assets are in operation. Today, these projects are around 40% more carbon-efficient during their construction phase than they were in 2016.

Thanks to all of these performances, Gecina is regularly ranked as one of the most advanced companies for CSR by the leading sustainability rating agencies. Its ambitious low-carbon strategy was recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which awarded it its highest “A List” status.

To achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions, Gecina is leveraging several operational aspects:

- Deploying low-carbon solutions on a wide scale, industrializing processes and working with an ecosystem of innovative partners, from industrial firms to startup incubators and investment funds such as Demeter Paris Fonds Vert and Fifth Wall,

Seite 1 von 2
Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Targets Net Zero Carbon for Its Operational Portfolio by 2030 With its “CAN0P-2030” Plan Regulatory News: With CAN0P-2030 (Carbon Net Zero Plan), Gecina (Paris:GFC) is accelerating its low-carbon roadmap and targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2030, building on the successful reduction of its carbon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Gecina - Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, 2021, New Conditions for Participation Due to the Meeting Being Held as a Closed Session
17.03.21
Gecina: Conditions for accessing the 2020 Universal Registration Document
17.03.21
Gecina Launches an Online Space for Its Individual Pure Registered Shareholders
05.03.21
Gecina: Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting
02.03.21
Gecina Lets over 4,000 sq.m in Neuilly-sur-Seine
01.03.21
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
01.03.21
Gecina Achieves a 2-Point Increase With a Score of 94/100 on the Gender Pay Equality Index