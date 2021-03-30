New Survey from SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data Details Experiences with Racial Discrimination, Hate Crimes, and Harassment

Data reveal that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders experience hate incidents higher than the national average

SAN MATEO, Calif. and RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander adults have likely experienced hate crimes and hate incidents in 2020 and 2021, far greater than the few thousand who reported such incidents to community hotlines. These are the major findings of a new survey conducted by SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data between March 18 and March 26, 2021 in the wake of the Atlanta killings of several Asian American women and news reports of ongoing violence against Asian Americans.



Key findings about Asian Americans’ and Pacific Islanders’ experiences with hate crimes and discrimination include the following: