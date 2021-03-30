 
New Survey from SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data Details Experiences with Racial Discrimination, Hate Crimes, and Harassment

Data reveal that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders experience hate incidents higher than the national average

SAN MATEO, Calif. and RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander adults have likely experienced hate crimes and hate incidents in 2020 and 2021, far greater than the few thousand who reported such incidents to community hotlines. These are the major findings of a new survey conducted by SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data between March 18 and March 26, 2021 in the wake of the Atlanta killings of several Asian American women and news reports of ongoing violence against Asian Americans.

Key findings about Asian Americans’ and Pacific Islanders’ experiences with hate crimes and discrimination include the following:

  • The proportion of Asian Americans (27%) and Pacific Islanders (24%) having ever experienced hate crimes or hate incidents is higher than the national average (22%)
  • About 10 percent of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have experienced these incidents in 2021 so far, compared to 6 percent for the national average
  • The proportion experiencing hate crimes or hate incidents in 2020 was also higher for Asian Americans (12%) and Pacific Islanders (10%) when compared to the national average (8%)

Less severe acts of racial discrimination and microaggression also show elevated levels among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

  • Having people ask “where [are] you from, assuming it’s not from the U.S.” was much higher for Asian Americans (64%) and Pacific Islanders (51%) than the national average (20%), and among non-Hispanic Whites (7%)
  • Being “encouraged to Americanize or Whiten one’s name” was also significantly higher for Pacific Islanders (27%) and Asian Americans (20%) than the national average (7%)

Black and Latinx respondents also show elevated levels on many of these, and less severe acts of racial harassment, discrimination, and microaggression. The data also show important differences by nativity, gender, and age that suggest variations in who is likely to report hate incidents to community hotlines and law enforcement authorities. Finally, although some prominent elected officials in the U.S. placed the blame on China for spreading the virus, the survey results indicate that Asian Americans across the board experienced racially-motivated abuse or property damage, regardless of whether they were of Chinese origin.

