 
checkAd

PGA TOUR Announces theScore Bet as an Official Betting Operator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 19:02  |  56   |   |   

The PGA TOUR and Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) announced a content and marketing relationship designating theScore Bet as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR across the United States and Canada. In the United States, theScore Bet will become the TOUR’s fifth Official Betting Operator, and in Canada theScore Bet will become the TOUR’s first Official Betting Operator, pending the enactment of enabling legislation and regulation, and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Additionally, as part of this 2021 Official Betting Operator relationship, the PGA TOUR will begin to incorporate daily odds updates from theScore Bet within the TOUR’s live audio play-by-play, distributed via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and PGA TOUR Digital platforms. In addition to this new integration, theScore Bet will have rights to advertise with the PGA TOUR and its media partners and video content rights to enhance its golf offerings and coverage on theScore and theScore Bet apps.

“The PGA TOUR is focused on engaging sports fans and Score Media and Gaming is one of the global leaders in delivering highly personalized scores, news, statistics and sports betting information,” said Scott Warfield, Vice President of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. “Leveraging theScore’s vast reach via this relationship will allow the TOUR to engage fans in unique and creative ways.”

“The PGA TOUR has been an innovative, industry leader in sports betting and we’re excited to collaborate to enhance our integrated media and betting experience,” said Aubrey Levy, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Content, theScore. “The PGA TOUR is a proponent of leveraging media to create unique betting experiences and shares our view for the sizable potential of a regulated Canadian market. We’re proud to partner with the TOUR as an Official Betting Operator immediately across the U.S., and in Canada as soon as legislation allows.”

theScore Bet is an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering that includes a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. theScore Bet offers a deeply personalized user experience that is truly unique in how it creates a unified media and betting ecosystem when paired with theScore app.

This partnership is the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the TOUR. Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators all over the world. The TOUR’s Official Betting Operator (OBO) category was launched in 2020 and the organization continues to evolve its innovative GolfBet partnership with The Action Network. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.

Seite 1 von 3
Score Media and Gaming Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PGA TOUR Announces theScore Bet as an Official Betting Operator The PGA TOUR and Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) announced a content and marketing relationship designating theScore Bet as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR across the United States and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
theScore Secures Market Access for Mobile Sports Betting in Illinois Through Agreement with Caesars Entertainment
01.03.21
theScore Announces Closing of US$186.3 Million Initial Public Offering in the United States