PGA TOUR Announces theScore Bet as an Official Betting Operator

Additionally, as part of this 2021 Official Betting Operator relationship, the PGA TOUR will begin to incorporate daily odds updates from theScore Bet within the TOUR’s live audio play-by-play, distributed via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and PGA TOUR Digital platforms. In addition to this new integration, theScore Bet will have rights to advertise with the PGA TOUR and its media partners and video content rights to enhance its golf offerings and coverage on theScore and theScore Bet apps.

The PGA TOUR and Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) announced a content and marketing relationship designating theScore Bet as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR across the United States and Canada. In the United States, theScore Bet will become the TOUR’s fifth Official Betting Operator, and in Canada theScore Bet will become the TOUR’s first Official Betting Operator, pending the enactment of enabling legislation and regulation, and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

“The PGA TOUR is focused on engaging sports fans and Score Media and Gaming is one of the global leaders in delivering highly personalized scores, news, statistics and sports betting information,” said Scott Warfield, Vice President of Gaming at the PGA TOUR. “Leveraging theScore’s vast reach via this relationship will allow the TOUR to engage fans in unique and creative ways.”

“The PGA TOUR has been an innovative, industry leader in sports betting and we’re excited to collaborate to enhance our integrated media and betting experience,” said Aubrey Levy, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Content, theScore. “The PGA TOUR is a proponent of leveraging media to create unique betting experiences and shares our view for the sizable potential of a regulated Canadian market. We’re proud to partner with the TOUR as an Official Betting Operator immediately across the U.S., and in Canada as soon as legislation allows.”

theScore Bet is an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering that includes a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. theScore Bet offers a deeply personalized user experience that is truly unique in how it creates a unified media and betting ecosystem when paired with theScore app.

This partnership is the latest in a string of progressive and industry-leading sports betting initiatives by the TOUR. Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the TOUR instituted a robust integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports and later that year announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators all over the world. The TOUR’s Official Betting Operator (OBO) category was launched in 2020 and the organization continues to evolve its innovative GolfBet partnership with The Action Network. The TOUR is a platinum member of the National Council on Problem Gambling and is aligned with the American Gaming Association (AGA) as a Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly public service campaign partner to educate golf fans on responsible sports betting.