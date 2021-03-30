 
Kvika banki hf. Merger of Kvika, TM and Lykill

Today, 30 March 2021, a meeting of the shareholders of Kvika banki hf. (“Kvika”), TM hf. (“TM”) and Lykill Fjármögnun hf. (“Lykill”) agreed to merge the three companies under the name and ID number of Kvika so that TM and Lykill shall be dissolved without settlement of debts and the companies shall be completely merged (merger with take-over), pursuant to Art. 119 of Act no. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies.   

According to the merger schedule of the companies, dated 23 February 2021, the rights and obligations of TM and Lykill shall, in terms of accounting, be terminated on 1 January 2021 and Kvika shall take over all of the rights and obligations of TM and Lykill from that date onwards, including the TM and Lykill bond series. This includes the following bonds listed on the Icelandic Stock Exchange today: TM 15 1, LYKILL 16 1, LYKILL 17 1, LYKILL 21 04, LYKILL 23 09, LYKILL 23 11, LYKILL 24 06, LYKILL 26 05, LYKILL 210615, LYKILL 210915. Kvika has requested to be listed as the issuer of the above bonds.

With the merger, shareholders in TM shall receive shares in Kvika as payment for their shares in TM. For holdings in TM of a nominal value of ISK 771,892,669, TM shareholders shall receive shares in Kvika for a nominal value of ISK 2,509,934,076. The payment shall be made with the issuance of new share capital and the settlement date shall be 6 April. At a Kvika shareholders’ meeting today, a decision was made to increase the share capital by a nominal value of ISK 2,509,934,076 and, after this increase, the total share capital of Kvika shall therefore be ISK 4,696,651,571. Kvika has requested that its share capital be increased on the Stock Exchange and requested that the shares of TM be removed from trading and that the company therefore be delisted. The Stock Exchange is expected to announce i) how arrangements for TM shares shall be implemented and ii) the acceptance of new shares in Kvika for trading.

Before the merger, TM and TM tryggingar hf., a subsidiary of TM, were the owners of all share capital in Lykill and the shares in Lykill therefore expire with the merger without any special compensation, pursuant to  Art.129 of Act no. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies.

Upon merging, the operations of Lykill shall be transferred to Kvika and will thenceforth be managed in a branch that is part of Kvika. Lykill shall initially continue to operate from Síðumúli 24, which shall be the place of payment for debt instruments for Lykill’s debtors. The name of Lykill shall remain unchanged and shall continue to be used in communications with Lykill’s customers. The email addresses of Lykill employees remain unchanged. The Lykill branch has been allocated the following ID number: 690121-2200.

