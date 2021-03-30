 
checkAd

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Agreement to Sublicense Flamengo Esports to Free Fire Team for $100,000

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 20:10  |  43   |   |   

Boca Raton, Florida, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has signed a two year agreement to sublicense the Flamengo Esports brand to a team competing in the popular mobile game Free Fire. The licensing agreement includes a minimum fixed fee of $100,000, as well as 20% of all sponsorship and advertising revenue received by the team.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am happy to take another step forward in monetizing our Flamengo Esports brand. Flamengo Esports is one of the most visible esports brands in the world with an incredibly engaged fanbase. Broadening our fanbase to additional games and platforms increases the number of potential buyers for products and merchandise, such as previously announced NFTs. We look forward to continuing the growth of Flamengo Esports with additional sublicensing and sponsorship deals throughout 2021.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 13 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


SIMPLICITY ESPORTS AND GAMING COMPANY jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Agreement to Sublicense Flamengo Esports to Free Fire Team for $100,000 Boca Raton, Florida, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has signed a two year agreement to sublicense the Flamengo Esports brand to a team competing in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Strengthens C-Suite by Hiring Former Executive Director of Accounting and Finance for MGM Growth Properties as New CFO
29.03.21
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces Plans to Use Limited Edition NFTs to Promote a Membership Model at its Esports Gaming Centers
24.03.21
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Acquires Gaming Center Next to California State University, Fullerton Campus
22.03.21
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Receives Record Number of Applications to Purchase New Franchise Gaming Center Territories
19.03.21
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Partners with Project Token and the UCF Blockchain Innovation Lab to Create NFTs for the Esports and Gaming Industry