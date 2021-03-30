 
Unisync Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent
Bruce W. Aunger 5,242,367 87.57% 744,216 12.43%
         
Douglas F. Good 5,166,661 87.41% 743,922 12.59%
         
Darryl R. Eddy 5,242,661 87.57% 743,922 12.43%
         
C. Michael O’Brian 5,242,661 87.57% 743,922 12.43%
         
Joel R. McLean 5,909,483 99.98% 1,100 0.02%
         
Christian Turgeon 5,242,661 87.57% 743,922 12.43%
         
C Scott Shepherd 5,986,483 100.00% 100 0.00%

In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F. Good, Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com

 


11.03.21
Unisync and Mark’s Announce Strategic Collaboration
09.03.21
Unisync and Helly Hansen Sign Preferred Partnership Agreement in the Managed Service Industry Sector