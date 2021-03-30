Unisync Announces Results of AGM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: “UNI”) announces the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its
shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The following seven nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Bruce W. Aunger
|5,242,367
|87.57%
|744,216
|12.43%
|Douglas F. Good
|5,166,661
|87.41%
|743,922
|12.59%
|Darryl R. Eddy
|5,242,661
|87.57%
|743,922
|12.43%
|C. Michael O’Brian
|5,242,661
|87.57%
|743,922
|12.43%
|Joel R. McLean
|5,909,483
|99.98%
|1,100
|0.02%
|Christian Turgeon
|5,242,661
|87.57%
|743,922
|12.43%
|C Scott Shepherd
|5,986,483
|100.00%
|100
|0.00%
In addition, MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Douglas F. Good, Executive Chairman
Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good at 778-370-1725
Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com
