 
checkAd

Nocopi Reports 2020 Revenue of $2.7M, Operating Cash Flow of $0.7M, Net Income of $0.5M, or $0.01 per share, and Year-End Cash Position of $1.4M

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 20:17  |  41   |   |   

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (Q4 ’20 and FY 2020). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here.

2020 Highlights

  • 2020 revenue rose 5% to $2.7M amidst COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $2.5M in 2019
  • Cash flow from operations increased 95% to $702,400 in 2020 from $360,600 in 2019, driven by increased receivables collections
  • Cash increased to $1.4M at year-end 2020, compared to $0.7M at year-end 2019
  • Working capital increased to $2.8M at year-end 2020 from $1.8M at year-end 2019
  • Book value increased to $3.5M at year-end 2020 compared to $2.8M at year-end 2019
  • Extinguished a $97,700 principal balance of convertible debt plus accrued interest of $46,100

Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, M.D., commented, “Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, Nocopi delivered a solid 2020 performance, with modest top-line growth, strong cash flow, profitability and meaningful improvements to our balance sheet and cash position. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted consumer traffic at brick & mortar retailers, an important sales channel for consumer products utilizing our specialty ink technologies. The pandemic also halted the release and promotion of many family and kids-oriented feature films and entertainment franchises, limiting the visibility and demand for kids products based on these brands. While online channels helped to replace traditional retail sales, our partners experienced decreased product sell-through on which our royalty fees are based.

“During the year, Nocopi stayed focused on what we are able to control, including ongoing new ink technology R&D and new product initiatives in collaboration with our partners, along with a continued focus on expense management. Unfortunately, the pandemic did create some price volatility in certain commodities we use in our ink formulations which impacted gross margin for several months but has since returned to normalized trends.

"Looking forward we believe Nocopi is well positioned to benefit from the reopening economies and the gradual return to more normal business and consumer trends. We also expect to benefit from our partners' planned international expansion plans in Europe and other geographies that were originally slated for 2020 but were delayed by the pandemic. The return of consumer travel and retail foot traffic, combined with the return of entertainment brand launches, are expected to advance sales in the right direction going forward and are key to our optimistic outlook.

“Importantly, Nocopi’s cash collections were strong during 2020, as we ended the year with working capital of $2.8M, an 52% increase over $1.8M in 2019, including cash of $1.4M at year-end 2020, nearly double the cash level at the close of 2019. Our balance sheet puts Nocopi in a very strong position to execute on our growth plans for the foreseeable future, and also affords us the opportunity to carefully evaluate the best potential uses of any surplus cash."

FY 2020 Results
In 2020, Nocopi grew revenue by 5% to $2,658,700 compared to $2,537,400 in 2019, as product sales increased as percentage of revenue to 72% versus 69% in 2019, and license and royalty revenue decreased to 28% of 2020 revenue versus 31% in 2019.

License and royalty revenue in 2020 compared to 2019 decreased by approximately $200,000 specifically due to lower guaranteed licensing revenue in the first six months of 2020 from one licensee in the entertainment and toy products market as a result of the adoption of ASU 214-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers in the second quarter of 2018. If not for the adoption of ASU 214-09 for this licensee, license and royalty revenue for 2020 would have increased 19% compared to 2019.

Sales of ink to licensed printers of Nocopi licensees in the entertainment and toy products market were approximately $222,900 higher in 2020 compared to 2019. Sales of security ink to Nocopi’s licensees in the retail receipt and document fraud market decreased by approximately $30,300 in 2020 compared to 2019 due primarily to reduced demand related to COVID-19 closures of retail outlets during 2020.

Nocopi’s net income for the year declined to $508,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $754,900, or $0.01 per diluted share, in 2019, primarily due to a 34% increase in cost of goods sold. The increase was largely a result of pricing and transportation cost pressures on certain inputs necessary for specialty ink production that resulted from the pandemic. The volatility in commodity pricing has largely subsided at this time, and Nocopi expects a more normalized operating environment going forward, though it is studying alternative production methods and ingredients should they be required in the future. Net income also benefited from the reversal of $47,400 accrued state income taxes that are not payable. At December 31, 2020, Nocopi's balance of net operating loss carryforwards was approximately $1.17M.

Cash flow from operations increased 95% to $702,400 in 2020 compared to the prior year as the company reduced accounts receivable by over $400,000 while also purchasing sufficient inventory to meet expected demand in the forthcoming year. Nocopi expanded its ink production operations and staffing to support expected future growth as reflected by Capex spending of $38,600 and $73,400 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2020, holders of all Nocopi's outstanding convertible debentures due in July elected to convert the $97,900 principal amount of the debentures, plus approximately $46,100 of accrued interest, into 5,758,992 restricted shares of the Company. Following the debenture conversion, Nocopi has no remaining long-term debt.

Q4 ‘20 Results
Q4 ’20 revenues decreased 22% to $756,300 reflecting a 41% decrease in product and other sales, principally due to lower specialty ink shipments to the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 43% increase in licenses, royalties and fees, reflecting the beginning of a rebound in consumer spending and related Nocopi royalties on children’s activity books as the year progressed. Royalty revenue in the 2020 and 2019 fourth quarter periods does not reflect quarterly guaranteed royalty payments of $100,000 received by Nocopi pursuant to a four-year license extension with a major partner that went into effect July 1, 2019. These payments are reflected in the Company’s balance sheet and statement of cash flows but are not recorded as revenue.

Gross profit decreased to $519,000, or 69% of revenues in Q4 ’20, from $611,200, or 63% of revenues in Q4 ’19, principally due to lower Q4'20 revenue, while Q4'20's gross margin of 69% represented a sequential improvement over 56% in Q3 ’20 and 51% in Q2 ’20 due to a greater contribution from licenses and royalties in the period.

Q4’20 operating expenses increased to $287,900 from $277,400 in Q4’19, reflecting slightly higher employee compensation and an increase in other administrative expenses offset by lower sales expenses.

Principally reflecting lower gross profit, Nocopi’s net income declined to $221,900, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q4’20, compared to $313,800, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q4’19.

CEO Feinstein concluded, “We expect the decline in specialty ink sales in the fourth quarter to be a temporary phenomenon as certain customers work through their existing production backlogs. We are already seeing an improving product sales trend in the current March quarter as one key customer has more than doubled their amount of ink orders placed relative to the same period last year. Our outlook is further reinforced by dialogues with partners and suppliers.”

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-‎looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Twitter – Investors: @NNUP_IR

Investor & Media Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800 or nnup@catalyst-ir.com

 
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
       
    December 31
    2020
   2019
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash   $ 1,362,800     $ 688,000  
Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts     1,280,800       1,352,300  
Inventory     324,800       127,900  
Prepaid and other     97,800       135,000  
Total current assets     3,066,200       2,303,200  
Fixed assets                
Leasehold improvements     27,800       24,200  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     163,700       252,500  
      191,500       276,700  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization     104,300       206,600  
      87,200       70,100  
Other assets                
Long-term receivables     559,500       957,000  
Operating lease right of use - building     160,300       202,000  
      719,800       1,159,000  
Total assets   $ 3,873,200     $ 3,532,300  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities                
Convertible debentures   $     $ 97,900  
Accounts payable     5,700       44,300  
Accrued expenses     178,600       231,600  
Income taxes     36,300       52,400  
Operating lease liability – current     44,500       41,700  
Total current liabilities     265,100       467,900  
                 
Other liabilities                
Accrued expenses, non-current     39,200       67,000  
Deferred income taxes           47,400  
Operating lease liability – non-current     115,800       160,300  
      155,000       274,700  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity                
Series A preferred stock, $1.00 par value                
Authorized – 300,000 shares                
Issued and outstanding – none            
Common stock, $0.01 par value                
Authorized – 75,000,000 shares                
Issued and outstanding – 2020 - 67,353,690 shares; 2019 - 61,044,698 shares     673,500       610,400  
Paid-in capital     12,575,800       12,483,900  
Accumulated deficit     (9,796,200 )     (10,304,600 )
      3,453,100       2,789,700  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,873,200     $ 3,532,300  
                 


 
Statements of Comprehensive Income
             
    Quarter ended December 31
   Year ended December 31
    2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Revenues                        
Licenses, royalties and fees   $ 319,000     $ 221,900     $ 744,000     $ 793,800  
Product and other sales     437,300       752,500       1,914,700       1,743,600  
      756,300       974,400       2,658,700       2,537,400  
                                 
Cost of revenues                                
Licenses, royalties and fees     53,600       70,900       223,800       169,100  
Product and other sales     183,700       292,300       899,900       672,600  
      237,300       363,200       1,123,700       841,700  
Gross profit     519,000       611,200       1,535,000       1,695,700  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
Research and development     49,800       43,000       173,500       165,600  
Sales and marketing     95,500       105,700       356,400       329,900  
General and administrative     142,600       128,700       526,100       393,900  
      287,900       277,400       1,056,000       889,400  
Net income from operations     231,100       333,800       479,000       806,300  
                                 
Other income (expenses)                                
Interest income     5,900       4,500       18,200       11,700  
Interest expense and bank charges     (1,000 )     (2,800     (6,900 )     (10,800 )
      4,900       1,700       11,300       900  
Net income before income taxes     236,000       335,500       490,300       807,200  
Income taxes     14,100       21,700       (18,100 )     52,300  
Net income   $ 221,900     $ 313,800     $ 508,400     $ 754,900  
                                 
Net income per common share                                
Basic   $ 0.00     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
Diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     67,353,690       58,616,716       64,052,777       59,443,207  
Diluted     67,478,044       59,012,626       64,172,276       59,836,570  
                                 


 
Statements of Cash Flows
       
    Years ended December 31
    2020
   2019
Operating Activities            
Net income   $ 508,400     $ 754,900  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation and amortization     21,500       10,800  
Bad debt expense     7,000        
Deferred income taxes     (47,400 )     (61,400 )
Other assets     439,200       193,200  
Other liabilities     (69,500 )     174,300  
Common stock issued for services           25,400  
      859,200       1,097,200  
(Increase) decrease in assets                
Accounts receivable     64,500       (773,300 )
Inventory     (196,900 )     5,600  
Prepaid and other     37,200       (91,400 )
Increase (decrease) in liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (45,500 )     108,700  
Income taxes     (16,100 )     13,800  
      (156,800 )     (736,600 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     702,400       360,600  
                 
Investing Activities                
Additions to fixed assets     (38,600 )     (73,400 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (38,600 )     (73,400 )
                 
Financing Activities                
Exercise of warrants     11,000        
Net cash provided by financing activities     11,000        
Increase in cash     674,800       287,200  
                 
Cash                
Beginning of year     688,000       400,800  
End of year   $ 1,362,800     $ 688,000  
                 
                 
Cash paid for taxes   $ 45,500     $ 100,000  
                 

 


Nocopi Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nocopi Reports 2020 Revenue of $2.7M, Operating Cash Flow of $0.7M, Net Income of $0.5M, or $0.01 per share, and Year-End Cash Position of $1.4M KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Roche’s Evrysdi approved by European Commission as first and only at home treatment for spinal ...
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration