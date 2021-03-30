 
checkAd

AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 20:33  |  122   |   |   

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today that, together with TNMP (Texas-New Mexico Power Company), it has reached a unanimous settlement with the Staff of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and the intervenors. The signed agreement has been filed with the PUCT by AVANGRID, TNMP, Staff and the intervenors in the proceeding for the approval of the proposed merger with PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM). TNMP is the PNM Resources Texas utility subsidiary.

The PUCT is expected to consider the unanimous settlement in the near future. In the settlement, all parties agree the proposed merger, including the regulatory commitments made by the applicants, is in the public interest.

“We are pleased with the Texas settlement milestone and the continued progress of the required regulatory approvals for this important transaction,” said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. “We are hopeful the unanimous settlement will result in approval of the combination between PNM Resources and AVANGRID.”

“Combining AVANGRID and TNMP’s parent company, PNM Resources, strengthens our commitment to a clean energy future,” Arriola continued. “The merger will deliver tangible benefits for Texas customers, while maintaining the crucial role of TNMP’s senior management and employees in managing the utility.”

Today’s announcement follows the recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval, the approval of the merger by PNM Resources’ shareholders, the receipt of regulatory clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

In addition to the settlement, AVANGRID continues to pursue state and Federal regulatory approvals for the merger, including from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), as well as the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

AVANGRID announced the strategic PNM Resources merger combination in October 2020 in an all cash offer for PNM Resources’ shares at $50.30 per share, an $8.3 billion enterprise value transaction. The resulting entity would be one of the major clean energy companies in the US with ten regulated utilities in six states and the third largest renewables company with operations in 24 states.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Avangrid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today that, together with TNMP (Texas-New Mexico Power Company), it has reached a unanimous settlement with the Staff of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android ...
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Humanigen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Five Million Shares of Common Stock
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
08.03.21
AVANGRID Offshore Wind Joint Venture Vineyard Wind 1 Achieves Key Regulatory Milestone