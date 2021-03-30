Fastly (Signal Sciences) Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls for Third Consecutive Year

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced that it was named a March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF). In a review completed by enterprise customers, Fastly, via the next-generation WAF it gained through its acquisition of Signal Sciences in October of 2020, was recognized as one of the highest rated Web Application Firewall solution of those on the market for three consecutive years. Pulled from an aggregate set of 66 reviews, enterprise IT professionals gave Fastly (Signal Sciences) Next-Gen WAF an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars – we believe, an outstanding overall rating in the WAF market on Gartner Peer Insights.

With one of the highest overall rating (according to the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Web Application Firewalls report)1, we trust, Fastly is the strategic partner of choice for actual users who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF solution. Gartner Peer Insights reviews that contributed to the company’s recognition include these highlights: