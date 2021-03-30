 
Fastly (Signal Sciences) Named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Web Application Firewalls for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 20:49  |  44   |   |   

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced that it was named a March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application Firewalls (WAF). In a review completed by enterprise customers, Fastly, via the next-generation WAF it gained through its acquisition of Signal Sciences in October of 2020, was recognized as one of the highest rated Web Application Firewall solution of those on the market for three consecutive years. Pulled from an aggregate set of 66 reviews, enterprise IT professionals gave Fastly (Signal Sciences) Next-Gen WAF an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars – we believe, an outstanding overall rating in the WAF market on Gartner Peer Insights.

With one of the highest overall rating (according to the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Web Application Firewalls report)1, we trust, Fastly is the strategic partner of choice for actual users who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF solution. Gartner Peer Insights reviews that contributed to the company’s recognition include these highlights:

  • "Technology today is moving so fast it is hard for any security vendor to keep up. However Signal Sciences does an outstanding job in partnering with its customer to ensure that the product is successful in deployment as well as maturing the product for both integration and security. The product is a top tier product, but the support and willingness to partner by the SigSci team is what sets this vendor head and shoulders above its competition." — Sr Manager, Security Engineering in the Media Industry
  • "The Signal Sciences WAF has offered unprecedented protection of our web applications and APIs. We process more than 1.5 billion web requests every month, many of which are malicious or attack traffic, while relying on Signal Sciences to distinguish signal and noise by applying intelligent and dynamic methods. Signal Sciences WAF is easy to deploy, intuitive, effective, and one of the leading security technologies we use." — Chief Information Security Officer in the Miscellaneous Industry
  • "Incredibly fast to implement, incredibly powerful to use. This is an excellent product that every company would benefit from leveraging in their online presence." — Senior Manager, Application Experience in the Manufacturing Industry
  • "Overall Signal Sciences has out performed all of the WAFs we tested. Being able to update an entire fleet in ~30s as well as control all aspects via automation is a huge win. It doesn’t hurt that the rules engine is extremely flexible and very capable out-of-the-box." — Principal Engineer in the Retail Industry

“This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to deliver increased protection and reliability to our customers, without sacrificing velocity,” said Andrew Peterson, co-founder of Signal Sciences and Fastly Vice President of Security Sales. “Gone are the days where security solutions require organizations to sacrifice customer satisfaction, scalability, and speed. We’re continuing to transform the way engineering, security, and operations teams work together to build and deliver innovative experiences at scale and securely.”

