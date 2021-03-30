 
checkAd

KRMD INVESTOR ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Repro Med Systems, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KRMD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 21:43  |  44   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 25, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Repro Med securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Repro Med class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2068.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 25, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) starting in January 2020, Repro ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, Repro Med’s net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about Repro Med’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To join the Repro Med class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2068.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Repro-Med Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KRMD INVESTOR ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages Repro Med Systems, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KRMD WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:54 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
19:00 Uhr
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD)
29.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Investors
29.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26.03.21
KRMD CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems
26.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26.03.21
KRMD CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems
23.03.21
KORU Medical Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
19.03.21
KORU Medical Systems Announces New Chief Executive Officer
08.03.21
KORU Medical Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
12
REPRO-MED Systems Inc - Tragbare medizinische Geräte für ambulanten Infusionsmarkt