The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (OTC: GTBIF) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 30, 2021, the Chicago Tribune reported that Green Thumb is under federal investigation for possible “pay-to-play violations” related to growing and distribution licenses in Illinois and several other states.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell as much as 10% during intraday trading on March 30, 2021.

If you purchased Green Thumb securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



