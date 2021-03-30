AVAILABILITY OF THE INDEPENDENT EXPERT’S REPORT RELATING TO THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING OF VALLOUREC

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), March 30, 2021 - Shareholders are informed of the availability of the report dated March 30, 2021 prepared by Finexsi, which was appointed as an independent expert in accordance with Article 261-3 of the Autorité des marchés financiers General Regulations, to assess the fairness for the Company's shareholders of the financial restructuring of the Company.

The independent expert’s report is available in full to the shareholders on the Company’s website ( www.vallourec.com ) and at the Company’s registered office, in advance of the combined the combined (ordinary and extraordinary) shareholders’ meeting to be held behind closed doors at the Company's registered office on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The conclusions of Finexsi’s report are as follows:

« On the basis of the above and in the context of the Company’s current financial difficulties, we consider that, as of the date of this report, the terms and conditions of the Transaction are fair from a financial perspective for the shareholders. »

In order to assess the situation of the shareholder in the context of this restructuring, the independent expert carried out a multi-criteria valuation of Vallourec, with the DCF criterion, which was primarily used, giving a theoretical value per share between €7.92 and €9.47. This value range takes into account the impact of the financial restructuring but also assumes that the business plan prepared by management be achieved without major disruption, both of which are conditions to the Group being a going concern. The independent expert then calculated the dilution and the return on investment for the shareholder based on this value range.

The expert also performed a theoretical economic valuation of the preferential subscription right of the rights issue, taking into account all the transactions on the share capital contemplated within the framework of the financial restructuring plan (rights issue, reserved share capital increase, debt write-off, subscription price of the warrants and estimated costs of the transaction), it being specified that the listing of the preferential subscription right at this theoretical value seems unlikely to the independent expert, given (i) the unforeseeable evolution of the stock market value of the share between the date of its analysis and the date of completion of the transaction, (ii) the volume of the contemplated capital increases and (iii) the volume of the preferential subscription rights that will be sold on the market since it depend on the level of subscription by the shareholders to the rights issue. On the basis of the volume-weighted average price of Vallourec's shares over a 60-day period before March 29, 2021, this analysis shows a theoretical post-restructuring equity value per share of €9.04 and an economic value of the preferential subscription right of €1.02.