 
checkAd

Red Pine Completes the Consolidation of 100% of the Wawa Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 21:31  |  50   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of the Wawa Gold Project through a definitive securities purchase agreement with the holders (the “Vendors”) of the partnership interests in Citabar Limited Partnership (“Citabar”). As a result, Red Pine now holds a 100% ownership interest in the Wawa Gold Project located near Wawa, Ontario (the “Transaction”). Please see the news releases of the Company dated February 23, 2021 and March 23, 2021 for further information. All amounts in this press release are denominated in Canadian dollars.

The Company completed a private placement financing of subscription receipts (the “Offering”), led by Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”), on March 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of $20,026,805. The proceeds were placed in escrow with the Company’s transfer agent and were released upon satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, which included the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the Transaction. As a result, 37,567,400 subscription receipts of the Company were each automatically exchanged for one common share of the Company, and 5,555,212 tranche 1 flow-through subscription receipts of the Company (the “Tranche 1 FT Subscription Receipts”) and 4,496,403 tranche 2 flow-through subscription receipts of the Company (the “Tranche 2 FT Subscription Receipts” and together with the Tranche 1 FT Subscription Receipts, the “FT Subscription Receipts”) were each automatically exchanged for the right (each, a “Right”) to subscribe for one common share of the Company that qualifies as a “flow through” share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) pursuant to subscription and renunciation agreements entered into by the Company and the subscribers of the FT Subscription Receipts following the issuance of the Rights. Following the transactions described above, a total of 47,619,015 common shares have been issued in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds of the Offering are being used to satisfy the purchase price of the Transaction and the terms of the Purchase Agreement. The Company paid aggregate fees of 6% of the gross proceeds, being $1,189,008, and issued compensation warrants equal to 6% of the securities sold in the Offering, or 2,825,640 compensation warrants, to the agents in the Offering with each such compensation warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months following the issuance thereof at a price of $0.40 per share. The agents included Haywood, as lead agent and sole bookrunner, Eventus Capital Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc. Please see the news releases of the Company dated February 23, 2021 and March 23, 2021 for further information. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3
Red Pine Exploration Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red Pine Completes the Consolidation of 100% of the Wawa Gold Project NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project