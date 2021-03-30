 
checkAd

Christopher & Banks Corporation Deregisters its Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 21:52  |  37   |   |   

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC), a former specialty women’s apparel retailer, today announced that it has filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily deregister its common stock. The Company is eligible to deregister because it has fewer than 300 holders of record of its common stock.

Upon filing the Form 15, the Company’s obligation to file current and periodic reports with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, was immediately suspended. The Company expects that deregistration of its common stock will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15 with the SEC.

As previously reported, on January 13, 2021, the Company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The Company has requested joint administration of its Chapter 11 cases under the caption In re: Christopher & Banks Corporation, et. al., Case No. 21-10269.

Effective March 1, 2021, the Company closed on the sale of all or substantially all of the assets used in the conduct of its business, including its retail store business and its e-Commerce business, to ALCC, LLC. From an ongoing perspective, the Christopher & Banks proprietary brand and products will continue to be offered to consumers through ALCC, LLC and their designees.

The Company currently files monthly operating reports regarding its performance with the Bankruptcy Court. The monthly operating report and other documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court are available for inspection at https://omniagentsolutions.com/ChristopherBanks.

The Company’s common stock is currently quoted on the Pink Sheets under the symbol "CBKC." However, after deregistering, the Company can provide no assurance that its common stock will continue to be quoted on the Pink Sheets.

The Company is deregistering because it believes that in light of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, and the availability to stockholders of ongoing information about the Company’s status in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, the incremental cost of compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and other public company reporting requirements does not provide a discernable benefit to the Company or its stockholders.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Christopher & Banks Corporation Deregisters its Common Stock Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC), a former specialty women’s apparel retailer, today announced that it has filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily deregister its common stock. The Company is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
XL Fleet Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and ...
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Li-Cycle Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed ...
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Cybin Announces Senior Management Changes to Lead Buildout of Development and Clinical Capabilities ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer