Christopher & Banks Corporation Deregisters its Common Stock

Upon filing the Form 15, the Company’s obligation to file current and periodic reports with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, was immediately suspended. The Company expects that deregistration of its common stock will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15 with the SEC.

Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTC: CBKC), a former specialty women’s apparel retailer, today announced that it has filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily deregister its common stock. The Company is eligible to deregister because it has fewer than 300 holders of record of its common stock.

As previously reported, on January 13, 2021, the Company filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The Company has requested joint administration of its Chapter 11 cases under the caption In re: Christopher & Banks Corporation, et. al., Case No. 21-10269.

Effective March 1, 2021, the Company closed on the sale of all or substantially all of the assets used in the conduct of its business, including its retail store business and its e-Commerce business, to ALCC, LLC. From an ongoing perspective, the Christopher & Banks proprietary brand and products will continue to be offered to consumers through ALCC, LLC and their designees.

The Company currently files monthly operating reports regarding its performance with the Bankruptcy Court. The monthly operating report and other documents filed with the Bankruptcy Court are available for inspection at https://omniagentsolutions.com/ChristopherBanks.

The Company’s common stock is currently quoted on the Pink Sheets under the symbol "CBKC." However, after deregistering, the Company can provide no assurance that its common stock will continue to be quoted on the Pink Sheets.

The Company is deregistering because it believes that in light of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, and the availability to stockholders of ongoing information about the Company’s status in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings, the incremental cost of compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and other public company reporting requirements does not provide a discernable benefit to the Company or its stockholders.