Phreesia Announces Fiscal Year End 2021 Results

"Our team’s strength and resilience throughout a challenging fiscal 2021 supported our clients and helped drive our financial results. We are proud to support the incredible ongoing efforts of healthcare providers across the country while furthering Phreesia's mission of creating a better, more engaging healthcare experience," said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $41.8 million in the quarter, up 27% year-over-year.

Average number of provider clients was 1,808 in the quarter, up 13% year-over-year.

Average revenue per provider client was $17,858, up 7% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.09 million in the quarter compared to $1.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash as of January 31, 2021 was $218.8 million, down $35.3 million from October 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year End January 31, 2021 Highlights

Revenue was $148.7 million in fiscal 2021, up 19% year-over-year.

Average number of provider clients was 1,711 in fiscal 2021, up 9% year-over-year.

Average revenue per provider client was $69,499 in fiscal 2021, up 6% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million in fiscal 2021, as compared to $4.8 million in fiscal 2020.

Cash as of January 31, 2021 was $218.8 million, up $128.5 million from January 31, 2020.

Outlook for Fiscal 2022

For the full fiscal year 2022, ending January 31, 2022, the Company expects revenue to be between $178 million and $186 million, consistent with its previous growth guidance of 20 to 25 percent over fiscal year 2021.

Recent Events

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the ongoing outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic and the United States declared a national emergency with respect to COVID-19. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been widespread and rapidly evolving, and has led to the implementation of various responses over the last year, including government-imposed quarantines, travel restrictions, business and school closures, and other public health safety measures. During the last few months, several vaccines for COVID-19 received FDA approval and are currently being administered across the country. Despite growing vaccination rates, we believe COVID-19 will continue to impact the normal operations of our clients, which are primarily healthcare providers. Because our business relies, in part, on the growth and success of our clients, any disruption to our clients' operations will impact our revenue as follows:

Subscription and related services : Disruptions to provider operations impact our subscription and related services revenue because of disruptions to sales processes and client implementations.

: Disruptions to provider operations impact our subscription and related services revenue because of disruptions to sales processes and client implementations. Payment processing : Any decline in non-essential and elective patient visits directly impacts the revenue we receive from payment processing tools.

: Any decline in non-essential and elective patient visits directly impacts the revenue we receive from payment processing tools. Life sciences: Because our life sciences revenue is driven by the number of patients receiving targeted messages, a decline in patient visits may impact our revenue earned through patient engagement.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, patient visits returned to pre-pandemic levels as restrictions were lifted. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, patient visits remained stable despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. We have seen positive trends as a result of our ability to use our Platform and solutions to assist our healthcare provider clients as they implement new safety protocols in order to continue to see patients, including minimizing contact during intake of patients, mobile check-in, transitioning patients to telehealth visits and enabling providers to screen patients for COVID-19 risk factors. Our COVID-19 module was used in over 45 million patient screenings during fiscal 2021. In addition to patient screenings, health care provider clients are also using our COVID-19 Vaccination Management Solution to manage vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients.

Given the unknown timeline and the near-term uncertainty of COVID-19 on our business, there continues to be uncertainty as to the extent to which the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, and results of operations at this time.

ACQUISITION

On January 8, 2021, we acquired QueueDr Inc. (QueueDr), a SaaS technology company, to enhance our appointments solution. The total consideration for the acquisition consists of $5.8 million in cash paid at the acquisition date, $2.1 million of liabilities incurred and $2.2 million in performance-related contingent payments.

Phreesia, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) January 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,781 $ 90,315 Settlement assets 15,488 12,368 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 29,052 21,978 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,693 1,720 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,254 5,157 Total current assets $ 272,268 $ 131,538 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $40,148 and $35,551 26,660 14,487 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $25,476 and $19,554 10,476 8,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets (1) 2,654 — Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,248 1,594 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $525 and $271 2,725 1,199 Long-term deferred tax assets 658 775 Goodwill 8,307 250 Other assets 1,670 180 Total Assets $ 326,666 $ 158,758 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 15,488 $ 12,368 Short-term debt and finance lease liabilities 4,864 2,324 Current portion of operating lease liabilities (1) 1,087 — Accounts payable 4,389 6,017 Accrued expenses 18,324 9,243 Deferred revenue 10,838 5,401 Total current liabilities $ 54,990 $ 35,353 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 6,471 21,540 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (1) 1,899 — Total liabilities $ 63,360 $ 56,893 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020, respectively; 44,880,883 and 36,610,763 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 449 366 Additional paid-in capital 579,599 386,383 Accumulated deficit (311,777 ) (284,485 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 99,520 and 13,078 shares at January 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (4,965 ) (399 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 263,306 101,865 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 326,666 $ 158,758 (1) Figures as of January 31, 2021 reflect the Company's February 1, 2020 adoption of Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases (ASC 842).

Phreesia, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended

January 31, Fiscal year ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 18,846 $ 15,064 $ 69,042 $ 56,357 Payment processing fees 13,448 11,719 49,900 46,500 Life sciences 9,514 6,032 29,735 21,927 Total revenue 41,808 32,815 148,677 124,784 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 6,984 4,237 23,461 16,831 Payment processing expense 7,800 6,936 28,925 27,889 Sales and marketing 12,959 8,187 42,972 32,357 Research and development 6,355 4,860 22,622 18,623 General and administrative 11,739 9,609 40,460 30,458 Depreciation 2,645 2,310 9,770 8,753 Amortization 1,607 1,348 6,138 5,171 Total expenses 50,089 37,487 174,348 140,082 Operating loss (8,281 ) (4,672 ) (25,671 ) (15,298 ) Other income (expense), net Other income (expense), net 230 (283 ) 1 (1,023 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — (3,307 ) Interest (expense) income, net (367 ) (676 ) (1,573 ) (2,445 ) Total other expense, net (137 ) (959 ) (1,572 ) (6,775 ) Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (8,418 ) (5,631 ) (27,243 ) (22,073 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 322 1,963 (49 ) 1,780 Net loss (8,096 ) (3,668 ) (27,292 ) (20,293 ) Preferred stock dividends paid — — — (14,955 ) Accretion of redeemable preferred stock — — — (56,175 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (8,096 ) $ (3,668 ) $ (27,292 ) $ (91,423 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (4.50 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted (1) 44,324,718 36,010,388 39,519,640 20,301,189 (1) The Company’s potential dilutive securities have been excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share as the effect would be to reduce the net loss per share. Therefore, the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate both basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders is the same.

Phreesia, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for shares and per share data) For the fiscal years ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (27,292 ) $ (20,293 ) $ (15,062 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,908 13,924 11,594 Stock compensation expense 13,489 6,177 1,447 Change in fair value of warrants liability — 3,307 2,058 Amortization of debt discount 389 445 798 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,073 — Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 762 741 585 Deferred contract acquisition cost amortization 2,025 1,977 1,640 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,766 — — Deferred tax asset (65 ) (775 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,619 ) (5,905 ) (3,765 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,600 ) (312 ) (576 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (1,652 ) (2,097 ) (2,500 ) Accounts payable (3,821 ) (30 ) 2,367 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,004 3,681 (2,317 ) Lease liability (1,786 ) — — Deferred revenue 5,382 (1,087 ) 1,601 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,890 $ 826 $ (2,130 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,510 ) — (1,190 ) Capitalized internal-use software (7,334 ) (5,305 ) (5,109 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,241 ) (7,015 ) (4,724 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (25,085 ) $ (12,320 ) $ (11,023 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in equity offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 174,800 130,781 — Payment of preferred stock dividends — (14,955 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 4,385 1,809 361 Tax withholdings on stock compensation awards (4,965 ) — — Payment of offering costs (290 ) (6,217 ) (195 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 9,876 14,800 Payments of revolving line of credit (20,663 ) (17,676 ) (7,000 ) Proceeds from term loan — 20,000 — Repayment of term loan and loan payable — (21,042 ) (1,167 ) Insurance financing arrangement 2,009 — — Principal portion of finance lease payments (2,630 ) (1,898 ) (2,470 ) Principal payments on financing arrangements (1,691 ) — — Debt extinguishment costs — (300 ) — Debt issuance costs (69 ) (112 ) (136 ) Loan facility fee payment (225 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 150,661 $ 100,266 $ 4,193 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 128,466 88,772 (8,960 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 90,315 1,543 10,503 Cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 218,781 $ 90,315 $ 1,543 Disclosures of additional investing and financing activities: Supplemental information: Right-of-use assets recorded in exchange for operating lease liabilities (1) $ 4,359 $ — $ — Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 8,885 $ 2,047 $ 4,425 Capitalized software acquired through financings $ 174 $ — $ — Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 3,359 $ 1,253 $ — Cashless transfer of term loan and related accrued fees into increase in debt balance $ 20,257 $ — $ — Cashless transfer of lender fees through increase in debt balance $ 406 $ — $ — Deferred issuance costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ — $ — $ 344 Issuance of warrants related to debt $ — $ 833 $ — Receivables for cash in-transit on stock option exercises $ 915 $ — $ — Cashless exercise of common stock warrants $ 3,060 $ 3,530 $ — Shares issued in connection with acquisition $ — $ — $ 162 Cash paid for: Interest $ 1,465 $ 2,310 $ 2,799 Income taxes $ 64 $ — $ — (1) Includes $2,741 initial right of use asset recorded upon adoption of ASC 842.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense (income), net, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other (income) expense, net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Annual Report on Form 10-K because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) Interest expense (income), net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three months ended

January 31, Fiscal year ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (8,096 ) $ (3,668 ) $ (27,292 ) $ (20,293 ) Interest expense (income), net 367 676 1,573 2,445 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (322 ) (1,963 ) 49 (1,780 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,252 3,657 15,908 13,924 Stock-based compensation expense 3,873 2,345 13,489 6,177 Change in fair value warrant liability — — — 3,307 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 71 — 71 — Other (income) expense, net (230 ) 283 (1 ) 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ (85 ) $ 1,330 $ 3,797 $ 4,803

Phreesia, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses

(Unaudited) Three months ended

January 31, Fiscal year ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative 11,739 9,609 $ 40,460 $ 30,458 Sales and marketing 12,959 8,187 42,972 32,357 Research and development 6,355 4,860 22,622 18,623 Cost of revenue 6,984 4,237 23,461 16,831 $ 38,037 $ 26,893 $ 129,515 $ 98,269 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative 2,192 1,548 7,361 3,901 Sales and marketing 967 507 3,497 1,370 Research and development 501 311 1,995 796 Cost of revenue 213 (21 ) 636 110 $ 3,873 $ 2,345 $ 13,489 $ 6,177 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 9,547 $ 8,061 $ 33,099 $ 26,557 Sales and marketing 11,992 7,680 39,475 30,987 Research and development 5,854 4,549 20,627 17,827 Cost of revenue 6,771 4,258 22,825 16,721 $ 34,164 $ 24,548 $ 116,026 $ 92,092

Phreesia, Inc.

Key Metrics

(Unaudited) Three months ended

January 31, Fiscal year ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key Metrics: Provider clients (average over period) 1,808 1,603 1,711 1,571 Average revenue per provider client $ 17,858 $ 16,708 $ 69,499 $ 65,486

Provider clients . We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients.

. We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients. Average revenue per provider client. We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of the Phreesia Platform.

Additional Information

(Unaudited) Three months ended

January 31, Fiscal year ended

January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 552 $ 477 $ 1,997 $ 1,865 Payment facilitator volume percentage 79 % 82 % 81 % 82 %

Patient payment volume . We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients’ businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and transactions where Phreesia acts as a gateway to other payment processors.

. We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients’ businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and transactions where Phreesia acts as a gateway to other payment processors. Payment facilitator volume percentage. We define payment facilitator volume percentage as the volume of credit and debit card patient payment volume that we process as a payment facilitator as a percentage of total patient payment volume. Payment facilitator volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue.

